The San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns have already clinched playoff or play-in berths. However, they couldn’t be on further parts of the spectrum. The Suns are second in the West and are chasing the Jazz for the first seed, although those chances are now slim to none. The Spurs however are locked into the tenth seed, which is the fourth seed in the play-in tournament. Although the Spurs have nothing to play for and the Suns know well and good their chances of the one seed are virtually gone, these types of games usually find a way to produce the most interesting results.