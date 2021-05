In June or July I might finally be able to meet my nephew who was born in 2020. But how am I going to get to Michigan to see him?. I'm long past two weeks from my second vaccination dose, and my husband is a mere 10 days away from his two-week mark. I've written before about some of the small things we plan on doing, from a haircut to outdoor dining, but now we also have to start thinking about some of the bigger things. Like whether we're ready to travel on a plane to see our loved ones.