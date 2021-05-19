newsbreak-logo
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull makes MLB history, pitches no-hitter Tuesday evening

Motor City Metro
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdUl0_0a4NZsGy00
(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) On Tuesday, Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull made history by pitching the 310th no-hitter game in MLB history, WXYZ Detroit reports.

Turnbull's performance was the fifth no-hitter that the MLB has seen this season, and helped propel the Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The feat also marks the eighth no-hitter in Tigers history, with the last coming from Justin Verlander in 2011.

After the game, Turnbull talked about his history-making night.

"Probably the best day, best night of my life. It's pretty freakin' cool," Turnbull said, according to social media.

The entire no-hitter list for the 2021 MLB season includes:

  • Spencer Turnbull (May 18 — Detroit Tigers)
  • Wade Miley (May 7 — Cincinnati Reds)
  • John Means (May 5 — Baltimore Orioles)
  • Carlos Rodón (April 14 — Chicago White Sox)
  • Joe Musgrove (April 9 — San Diego Padres)

Detroit, MI
