Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull makes MLB history, pitches no-hitter Tuesday evening

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) On Tuesday, Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull made history by pitching the 310th no-hitter game in MLB history, WXYZ Detroit reports.

Turnbull's performance was the fifth no-hitter that the MLB has seen this season, and helped propel the Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The feat also marks the eighth no-hitter in Tigers history, with the last coming from Justin Verlander in 2011.

After the game, Turnbull talked about his history-making night.

"Probably the best day, best night of my life. It's pretty freakin' cool," Turnbull said, according to social media.

The entire no-hitter list for the 2021 MLB season includes:

Spencer Turnbull (May 18 — Detroit Tigers)

Wade Miley (May 7 — Cincinnati Reds)

John Means (May 5 — Baltimore Orioles)

Carlos Rodón (April 14 — Chicago White Sox)

Joe Musgrove (April 9 — San Diego Padres)