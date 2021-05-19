Maine CDC warns of E. coli infection connected to store

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Patrons of a Maine store might be at risk of a foodborne illness because of an infected worker who handled food there for several weeks, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Maine CDC said it has identified a case of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection in a food service worker at Morse’s Sauerkraut in Waldoboro. The agency said the worker handled deli food at the store from April 1 to May 13.

People who bought deli items from Morse’s Sauerkraut between those days should watch for symptoms such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, Maine CDC said. The agency said it also recommends discarding food purchased there between April 1 and May 13.

Maine CDC and other state agencies said they are working with the owner of the business and local health care providers to minimize the risk of further exposures.