Franklin Township police investigating two Sunday shootings

A Monroe Township man has been charged for the fatal assault of a female victim who was known to him. Deymis Jimenez, 32, has been charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon following an investigation by Detective Joseph Gentile of the Monroe Township Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Michael J. Biennas of the Monroe Township Police Department in a joint statement released May 17.