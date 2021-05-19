newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

Franklin Township police investigating two Sunday shootings

By Shared by Charlie Dwyer
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill announced an investigation into two separate shooting investigations that occurred in the area of Hamilton Street and Franklin Boulevard in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 16, 2021 and in the area of Millstone Road in the early evening hours of Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Franklin Township.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
Franklin, NJ
Government
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Government
New Brunswick, NJ
Crime & Safety
New Brunswick, NJ
Government
City
Franklin, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#Franklin County#Police Detectives#Victim Of Shooting#At Scene Of Shooting#Franklin Twp#Franklin Boulevard#County Prosecutor#Investigators#Hamilton Street#Prosecutor Robertson#N J#Elizabeth Street#Gunshots#Early Morning#Millstone Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Google
Related
Crime & SafetyPosted by
centraljersey.com

Monroe man charged with assaulting, killing woman in common area of building

A Monroe Township man has been charged for the fatal assault of a female victim who was known to him. Deymis Jimenez, 32, has been charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon following an investigation by Detective Joseph Gentile of the Monroe Township Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Michael J. Biennas of the Monroe Township Police Department in a joint statement released May 17.
Crime & SafetyPosted by
NJ.com

Man accused of fatally attacking N.J. woman, police say

A Monroe Township man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman he knew, police said. Deymis Jimenez, 32, was arrested early Monday morning in Monroe, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office said. He is accused of fatally attacking a woman he knew in the common area of a Spotswood-Gravel Hill Road residential building around 12:30 a.m.
Crime & Safetydailyvoice.com

Shots Fired In New Brunswick

Authorities in New Brunswick were investigating an overnight shooting. The " shots fired" incident happened near the intersection of Remsen Avenue and George Street about 12:50 a.m. on Monday. New Brunswick police found shell casings at the shooting scene, but no victims. A suspect fled, police said. CHECK BACK FOR...
Governmentabc7ny.com

Crews battle fire at recycling plant in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are battling a fire at a recycling plant in New Jersey on Monday evening. The fire was reported at the Colgate Paper Stock Company on 12 Industrial Drive in Middlesex County. The blaze was up to 3 alarms just before 6 p.m., but...
Crime & SafetyNBC New York

3-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at New Jersey Recycling Plant

A large fire broke out at a paper recycling center in New Jersey Monday afternoon sending plumes of black smoke into the air. The fire prompted a 3-alarm response from nearby fire departments to the Colgate Paper Stock Recyclable Processing Facility in New Brunswick. It's not yet clear what triggered...
Florida Crime & SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Serial gym locker thief caught after police chase

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A man wanted for a series of gym locker thefts in Volusia County was arrested after attempting to elude police on Saturday. A license plate reader alerted deputies with the Deltona Crime Suppression Team to a suspect vehicle in a series of recent thefts from gym lockers. The suspect, Thomas Dugan (DOB 5/1/1959), of Orlando, fled from Deputy Nicole Richardson, but Deputy Brandon King was able to deploy stop sticks to disable his truck.
montgomery.nj.us

County’s 12 Covid Vaccine Clinics This Week

Somerset County is hosting a dozen vaccination clinics this week to continue moving the county toward its goal of exceeding 70 percent of adults vaccinated by Independence Day. With the recent approval of Pfizer for minors as young as 12 years old, Somerset County is now working with school systems to hold closed pop-up clinics at their campuses. The first partner in this effort will be the Green Brook School District this Thursday.
Governmentwrnjradio.com

Sussex County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials on Monday, May 17 are reporting 35 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 14,350* and total deaths is at 299:. Andover Borough-55 and 0 deaths. Andover Township-768 and 126 deaths. Branchville...
GovernmentPosted by
NJ.com

Feds continue to jail alleged Proud Boys member that judge in N.J. decided to free

On April 7, Christopher Quaglin was arrested at his North Brunswick home on charges he participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. The electrician appeared virtually in federal court in Trenton the same day, and while his wife tearfully watched the proceeding while cuddling their newborn son, a magistrate judge decided he could be freed to home detention pending trial.