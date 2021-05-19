Franklin Township police investigating two Sunday shootings
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill announced an investigation into two separate shooting investigations that occurred in the area of Hamilton Street and Franklin Boulevard in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 16, 2021 and in the area of Millstone Road in the early evening hours of Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Franklin Township.www.shorenewsnetwork.com