Apple is well known for the great quality of its products, but also for being a bit complicated to fix. This means that if your iPhone, iPad, or Mac presents issues, your best option is to take it to a qualified Apple repair center. However, some people don’t like how much Apple charges for these services, so they choose to look for more affordable options. The problem comes with the newer Apple products, as we find several changes and upgrades which make repairs a bit more challenging for independent technicians. Luckily, hackers have come to the rescue to make independent repairs easier.