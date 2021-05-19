Image: Meet the world's largest iceberg

Scientists have found a surprising modern-day symbiosis between 2 undersea animals, which had been gone from the fossil record for 270 million years. Here’s something new under the sea. Well, not new exactly, more like returned to the light. Scientists in Poland said this month that they’ve found non-skeletal corals growing on marine animals called sea lilies, or crinoids, on the floor of the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Japan. It’s surprising because the symbiotic relationship between these two sea animals hasn’t been seen in the fossil record for 270 million years. Geologist Mikolaj Zapalski of University of Warsaw led the study, which is published in the peer-reviewed Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology for June 15, 2021.