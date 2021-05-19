newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Image: Meet the world's largest iceberg

By European Space Agency
Phys.org
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleAn enormous iceberg has calved from the western side of the Ronne Ice Shelf, lying in the Weddell Sea, in Antarctica. The iceberg, dubbed A-76, measures around 4320 sq km in size—currently making it the largest berg in the world. Spotted in recent images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission,...

phys.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Majorca#The Ronne Ice Shelf#Spanish#The Brunt Ice Shelf#Us National Ice Center#Icebergs#Remote Regions#Weddell Sea#Year Round Viewing#Length#February#Ronne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
AnimalsPhys.org

The African wild dog: Ambassador for the world's largest terrestrial conservation area

The world's largest terrestrial conservation area is located in southern Africa and covers 520,000 square kilometers spanning five countries. A study from the University of Zurich now shows that the endangered African wild dog mostly remains within the boundaries of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) when dispersing, thus highlighting the relevance of such a large-scale conservation initiative for maintaining key wildlife corridors of threatened species.
PhotographyThe Weather Channel

Stunning Photos from the Iceberg Capital of the World

"Ilulissat" means "iceberg" in Greenlandic Inuit, and there's no better name for the area known as the iceberg capital of the world (although Newfoundland, Canada, claims the same name). The gigantic ice sculptures dot the water as far as the eye can see, and the sound of ice calving off of the nearby Sermeq Kujalleq glacier, also called Jakobshavn Isbrae, is not an uncommon noise.
Healthgcaptain.com

World’s Largest Civilian Hospital Ship Passes Sea Trials

Mercy Ships announced this week that the world’s largest civilian hospital ship Global Mercy has now completed deep water sea trials, one of the final milestones before departing for service in sub-Saharan Africa. “These deep-water trials represent a critical checklist before delivery of our new hospital ship,” stated Jim Paterson,...
ScienceEurekAlert

Greenland becoming darker, warmer as its snow ages and changes shape

A weather pattern that pushes snowfall away from parts of Greenland's ice sheet is causing the continent to become darker and warmer, according to Dartmouth research published in Geophysical Research Letters. The reduction in the amount of fresh, light-colored snow exposes older, darker snow on the surface of the ice...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Antarctica is headed for a climate tipping point by 2060, with catastrophic melting if carbon emissions aren't cut quickly

While U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken draws attention to climate change in the Arctic at meetings with other national officials this week in Iceland, an even greater threat looms on the other side of the planet. New research shows it is Antarctica that may force a reckoning between the choices countries make today about greenhouse gas emissions and the future survival of their coastlines and coastal cities, from New York to Shanghai. That reckoning may come much sooner than people realize. The Arctic is losing ice as global temperatures rise, and that is directly affecting lives and triggering feedback loops...
Worldthevintagenews.com

Rare Coin Trove In Spain Was One Of World’s Largest

How many rare Roman coins does it take to weigh in at 600 kilos, or more than 1,300 pounds?. A lot. An awful lot. That’s how many were found in a rare coin trove in Spain, in the town of Tomares in 2016, when workers were digging trenches for power cables to be installed in an Andalusian park called Zaudin Park. Machinery signaled that something beneath the ground, a couple of feet below the surface, was foreign matter, so the crew stopped work and called in experts.
Hawaii Statewatchers.news

HVO tracking changes at world's largest volcano - Mauna Loa, Hawaii

Scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory are tracking changes on the Mauna Loa, the world's largest volcano. This volcano is currently not erupting, but there have been signs of elevated unrest above known background activity since July 2019, when HVO increased its Volcano Alert Level to ADVISORY and its Aviation Color Code to YELLOW.
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

Earth's Axis Has Secretly Shifted

Earth’s axis has shifted due to climate change. Melting glaciers and overuse of groundwater account for much of the change. Regions like Alaska and the Himalayas have experienced the most glacial melting. Whoops, we accidentally made the planet move: New research says human-caused climate change has accelerated the rate at...
ScienceEarth & Sky

Off Japan’s coast: An ancient animal symbiosis comes back to light

Scientists have found a surprising modern-day symbiosis between 2 undersea animals, which had been gone from the fossil record for 270 million years. Here’s something new under the sea. Well, not new exactly, more like returned to the light. Scientists in Poland said this month that they’ve found non-skeletal corals growing on marine animals called sea lilies, or crinoids, on the floor of the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Japan. It’s surprising because the symbiotic relationship between these two sea animals hasn’t been seen in the fossil record for 270 million years. Geologist Mikolaj Zapalski of University of Warsaw led the study, which is published in the peer-reviewed Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology for June 15, 2021.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter records its first EVER footage of powerful eruptions on the sun, captured when the spacecraft was just 46 million miles from the solar surface

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Solar Orbiter spacecraft has recorded stunning footage of a powerful massive eruption coming from the sun. While just 46 million miles from our star, closer than the current orbit of Mercury, the orbiter watched a coronal mass ejection (CME) blast out into space. These eruptions...
ScienceEos

An Unbroken Record of Climate During the Age of Dinosaurs

In the Cretaceous period, 100 million years ago give or take a few tens of millions, Earth was a very different place than today. Flowering plants and trees had only recently evolved to coexist with conifers, ferns, cycads, and other groups, while a diverse array of dinosaurs was the dominant form of megafauna on land. The global climate in which these plants and animals lived was also very different: warmer, steamier, and virtually devoid of ice.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

Dangerous 'Heat Bombs' Have Been Entering The Arctic Ocean, Expedition Reveals

For decades, warmer waters seeping into the Arctic Ocean have increasingly threatened Arctic sea ice, with scientists predicting the ice pack could disappear entirely in summers from the middle of the next decade. Researchers have now uncovered one of the mechanisms driving this catastrophe, identifying how 'heat bombs' of warm, salty water from the Pacific Ocean flow into the frigid Arctic Ocean, heating the ice above from underneath for months or even years. "The rate of accelerating sea ice melt in the Arctic has been hard to predict accurately, in part because of all of the complex local feedbacks between ice, ocean,...
Scienceweatherboy.com

USGS Describes Changes at World’s Largest Volcano; Recommends Eruption Planning

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) are intrigued by three observations from the past several months that underscore that the world’s largest volcano is still an active, restless one that will erupt at some time in the future. While an eruption of Mauna Loa is not imminent, HVO says “now is the time to revisit personal eruption plans. Similar to preparing for hurricane season, having an eruption plan in advance helps during an emergency.”
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Earth's oldest crystals reveal age of plate tectonics

Earth's constantly moving tectonic plates have created the unique habitable planet we recognize today. A new study, led by geologist Michael Ackerson from the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History in Washington has predicted that our planet's tectonic plates — large slabs of Earth’s crust lying over a liquid mantle — began moving roughly 3.6 billion years ago, when Earth was just under one billion years old.
ScienceThe Hill

Scientists urge 'eruption plan' as world's largest volcano simmers

Kīlauea Volcano is the most active volcano on the Big Island of Hawai’i and neighbors Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth. An eruption at Kīlauea comes just as experts are warning locals to revisit eruption plans. Experts are tracking increased seismic activity in the area and anticipating an...
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The Mediterranean's Largest Ever Earthquake Wasn't What We Thought, Scientists Say

History tells us that in the year 365 CE, the Mediterranean region was rocked by a thunderous earthquake estimated as a magnitude 8.0 or higher. The quake and subsequent tsunami killed tens of thousands of people, destroying Alexandria in Egypt and several other cities. However, new research now suggests some previous assumptions about the quake and its seismic legacy might not be correct – and the findings could mean drastic changes for earthquake and tsunami modeling in the region today. Up until now, the general consensus has been that the Hellenic subduction zone underneath Crete caused the giant quake, but the latest evidence suggests...