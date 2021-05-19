newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A machine learning model behind COVID-19 vaccine development

By Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen starting a vaccine program, scientists generally have anecdotal understanding of the disease they're aiming to target. When COVID-19 surfaced over a year ago, there were so many unknowns about the fast-moving virus that scientists had to act quickly and rely on new methods and techniques just to even begin understanding the basics of the disease.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Data Analytics#Vaccine Development#Scientific Research#Develop Technology#Technology Development#Science And Technology#Ai#Clinic For Machine#Seir#Janssen R D Data Science#Jameel Clinic#Mit News#Dynamic Ideas Llc#Model#Clinical Data#Data Scientists#Methods#Clinical Studies#Scientific Understanding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Technology
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthColumbia Missourian

America must do more to help developing world with COVID-19 vaccines

When the FDA approved the first coronavirus vaccine for emergency authorization last December and began distribution, the national conversation shifted to reflect the country’s renewed hope for a return to normalcy. Four months and more than 140 million doses later, our country is starting to lift a finger off the pause button and rewind back to pre-pandemic life.
Sciencewrkf.org

Mathematical Modelling And The COVID-19 Pandemic

Some scientists and health experts are racing to find treatments and to develop a vaccine to stop the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. And others are saving lives in a different way, by developing mathematical models. But what is a mathematical model, and how can it save lives?. A mathematical model works...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Harnessing the power of machine learning with MLOps

MLOps, a compound of “machine learning” and “information technology operations,” is a newer discipline involving collaboration between data scientists and IT professionals with the aim of productizing machine learning algorithms. The market for such solutions could grow from a nascent $350 million to $4 billion by 2025, according to Cognilytica. But certain nuances can make implementing MLOps a challenge. A survey by NewVantage Partners found that only 15% of leading enterprises have deployed AI capabilities into production at any scale.
ScienceUV Cavalier Daily

U.Va. and Virginia Tech researchers work to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine

It has been over a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, shutting down any sense of normalcy in people’s daily lives. Despite causing considerable isolation, the pandemic has also fostered greater connections and collaborations among communities. One of the most unlikely partnerships was between the two research teams of in-state rivals U.Va. and Virginia Tech. U.Va. Health’s Dr. Steven L. Zeichner and Virginia Tech’s Dr. Xiang-Jin Meng worked together to develop a potential broad spectrum coronavirus vaccine, combining Zeichner’s innovative new vaccine platform with Meng’s research on zoonotic viruses.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

New project aims to develop a digital health solution for promoting COVID-19 vaccination

Patients with compromised health conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, are at enhanced risk of contracting COVID-19. Unfortunately, these patients are also hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine because of their condition. A new project, led by Jessie Chin, assistant professor in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), aims to develop an accessible, generalizable, and efficient digital health solution for promoting vaccination among vulnerable populations.
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Machine Learning Predicts Which COVID-19 Patients Will Respond to Treatment

Researchers used AI to identify which daily changing clinical parameters best predict intervention responses in critically ill COVID-19 patients. The investigators used machine learning to predict which patients might get worse and not respond positively to being turned onto their front in intensive care units (ICUs) – a technique known as proning that is commonly used in this setting to improve oxygenation of the lungs.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Composing Modeling and Simulation with Machine Learning in Julia

Chris Rackauckas, Ranjan Anantharaman, Alan Edelman, Shashi Gowda, Maja Gwozdz, Anand Jain, Chris Laughman, Yingbo Ma, Francesco Martinuzzi, Avik Pal, Utkarsh Rajput, Elliot Saba, Viral B. Shah. In this paper we introduce JuliaSim, a high-performance programming environment designed to blend traditional modeling and simulation with machine learning. JuliaSim can build...
Pythondatasciencecentral.com

The Secret behind Train and Test Split in Machine Learning Process

Data Science is a broader concept and multidisciplinary. Data science is a general process and method that analyze and manipulate data. Data science enables to find the insight and appropriate information from given data. Data Science creating an opportunity to use data for making key decisions in different business domains...
HealthNature.com

Use of deep learning to develop continuous-risk models for adverse event prediction from electronic health records

Early prediction of patient outcomes is important for targeting preventive care. This protocol describes a practical workflow for developing deep-learning risk models that can predict various clinical and operational outcomes from structured electronic health record (EHR) data. The protocol comprises five main stages: formal problem definition, data pre-processing, architecture selection, calibration and uncertainty, and generalizability evaluation. We have applied the workflow to four endpoints (acute kidney injury, mortality, length of stay and 30-day hospital readmission). The workflow can enable continuous (e.g., triggered every 6 h) and static (e.g., triggered at 24 h after admission) predictions. We also provide an open-source codebase that illustrates some key principles in EHR modeling. This protocol can be used by interdisciplinary teams with programming and clinical expertise to build deep-learning prediction models with alternate data sources and prediction tasks.
PharmaceuticalsRecord-Journal

Science behind two-shot COVID-19 vaccines, potential boosters explained

Editor’s note: This story was produced in conjunction with the Latino Communities Reporting Lab. A free Spanish translation is available at Myrecordjournal.com/latino-news. As walk-in appointments become more available at many locations statewide, people may no longer get their second vaccine dose at the same place as the first. But they...
Softwareaithority.com

Brightflag Sets Standard for Legal AI, Invests 100,000 Hours in Machine Learning Model

Brightflag, the AI-powered enterprise legal management company, surpassed a significant product milestone with 100,000 hours now invested in the development and training of its proprietary machine learning model by its in-house team of data science and corporate legal experts. The insights generated by Brightflag’s AI have been validated and applied by hundreds of corporate legal teams while managing live legal matters.
Industrylatestpandemicnews.com

Researchers are racing to develop a take a look at that exhibits how lengthy COVID-19 vaccines work

This Everyday Necessity May Soon Be Impossible to Find, Experts Say. The past year, shortages of important household items have become a fairly common occurrence. Thanks to COVID-19, everything from toilet paper and cleaning supplies to bubble tea and pet food has become scarce at some point. But according to CNN Business, there’s one absolute necessity that may be harder to find in the coming months, and could cost you a pretty penny. Read on to see what’s about to run dry, and for more items that are hard to find now, This Beloved Summer Food Is Disappearing From Stores and Restaurants. Experts warn that a major gas shortage is looming. If you’re planning on hitting the road after a long year of lockdowns and COVID restrictions, you may want to rethink your plans. Experts are warning that there’s a major gas shortage looming that could develop as soon as summer hits, especially as loosened travel restrictions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bring more drivers back to the road, CNN Business reports.And for more news updates sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. A lack of qualified tanker drivers is causing a kink in the gas supply chain. Unlike the two gasoline shortages that hit the U.S. during the 1970s, experts say a lack of petroleum is not the reason why pumps may soon run dry. Instead, a dire shortage of tanker truck drivers who are needed to deliver gas to stations across the country has hit the industry, with the National Tank Truck Carriers (NTTC) trade group reporting that 20 to 25 percent of all trucks are currently sitting idle with no one to operate them.”We’ve been dealing with a driver shortage for a while, but the pandemic took that issue and metastasized it,” Ryan Streblow, executive vice president of the NTTC, told CNN Business. “It certainly has grown exponentially.” And for other staples that are going quickly, These 4 Beloved Foods Are Disappearing From Grocery Shelves, Experts Warn. Experts warn that public panic over gas shortages could lead to hoarding at the pumps. So far, the lack of tanker drivers has led to spot shortages of gas being reported in some states, including Florida, Arizona, and Missouri, NBC News reports. But some experts warn that a spooked public could rush to the pumps to fill their tanks, putting an even greater strain on thin supplies, especially as more of the population is beginning to get behind the wheel again.”Imagine the hoarding with toilet paper and topping off of gas tanks that we see after hurricanes and you can see what might happen,” Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, told CNN Business. “It doesn’t take much—crowd behavior can provoke shortages.”Kloza noted that experts predict demand for gas could top 10 million barrels a day for the first time ever at certain points over the summer.And for another summer necessity that’s disappearing, There’s a Major Shortage of This Backyard Staple&It Could Ruin Your Summer. Gas prices will likely go up where it is still available. While a lack of demand may have driven down gas prices during the pandemic—with some areas posting as low as $1 a gallon—a return to the road has sent gas prices soaring up 60 percent since last year to a national average of $2.89 a gallon, CNN Business reports.Kloza warned that gas prices would likely continue to rise in the coming months, with the national average approaching $3 a gallon over the summer. He also warned this number could go even higher in the event of an emergency such as a hurricane hitting the Gulf Coast or a major refinery fire that would further disrupt the gas supply chain.And for more on post-pandemic changes that should be on your radar, This One Thing Is Disappearing From 300 Walmart Stores.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI: Physics in Machine Learning?

Most ML models learn primarily from data. And as the popular saying goes: garbage in, garbage out — the data you put in will be replicated to the target output you want to retrieve later; you cant expect good prediction if your input dataset is biased, inconsistent, or even worse, inaccurate.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

From DevOps to MLOPS: Integrate Machine Learning Models using Jenkins and Docker

How many created AI models have been put into production in enterprises ? With investment in data science teams and technologies, the number of AI projects increased significantly and with it a number of missed opportunities to put then into production and assess the real business value. One of the solutions is MLOPS that delivers the capabilities to bring data science and IT ops together to deploy, monitor and manager ML/DL models in production.
Technologysmartcitiesworld.net

The road ahead for machine learning

There’s no shortage of reasons why autonomous vehicle development is a hotly debated subject. The idea of dispensing with a driver behind the wheel marks one of the most radical concepts of the robotic era. It doesn’t just require the right technology to succeed but also a major change in mindsets from all of those who use the road and who are involved in road and traffic management. Safety is, of course, the major concern, which is why when an incident happens it makes headlines.
Sciencearxiv.org

Advances in Machine and Deep Learning for Modeling and Real-time Detection of Multi-Messenger Sources

We live in momentous times. The science community is empowered with an arsenal of cosmic messengers to study the Universe in unprecedented detail. Gravitational waves, electromagnetic waves, neutrinos and cosmic rays cover a wide range of wavelengths and time scales. Combining and processing these datasets that vary in volume, speed and dimensionality requires new modes of instrument coordination, funding and international collaboration with a specialized human and technological infrastructure. In tandem with the advent of large-scale scientific facilities, the last decade has experienced an unprecedented transformation in computing and signal processing algorithms. The combination of graphics processing units, deep learning, and the availability of open source, high-quality datasets, have powered the rise of artificial intelligence. This digital revolution now powers a multi-billion dollar industry, with far-reaching implications in technology and society. In this chapter we describe pioneering efforts to adapt artificial intelligence algorithms to address computational grand challenges in Multi-Messenger Astrophysics. We review the rapid evolution of these disruptive algorithms, from the first class of algorithms introduced in early 2017, to the sophisticated algorithms that now incorporate domain expertise in their architectural design and optimization schemes. We discuss the importance of scientific visualization and extreme-scale computing in reducing time-to-insight and obtaining new knowledge from the interplay between models and data.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Cross-validate your machine-learning model with SageMaker and Step Functions

Cross-validation is a powerful technique to build machine learning models that perform well on unseen data. However, it can also be time-consuming as it includes training multiple models. This post will show you how to easily cross-validate a machine-learning model using several services of Amazon Web Services (AWS), including SageMaker, Step Functions, and Lambda.
Public HealthBBC

Covid vaccine in South Africa: Behind the slow rollout

South Africa was swift to impose a strict lockdown and rigorous testing at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but its vaccination programme can best be described as stuttering - despite it having the worst mortality figures on the African continent. In January, the country appeared to be finally out...