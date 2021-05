There is a common pattern to the conflicts between Hamas and Israel. Hamas, trying to prove itself the true radical representative of the Palestinians, hurls rockets indiscriminately against civilians. This is a war crime. Israel, in keeping with international law, has the right to respond. The notion that the response must be “proportional” is daft given than no one believes a proportional response would be a wholesale attack on Gaza civilians. However, Israel does have an obligation to avoid where possible civilian casualties (e.g., limit targets, send evacuation warnings and so on).