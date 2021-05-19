newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

New study explores digitally native but technologically illiterate students

By University of Toledo
Phys.org
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe younger generation of workers, although raised with and on technology, are not as technology savvy as the older generations believe. A new study by researchers in The University of Toledo John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation published in the Journal of Applied Business and Economics analyzes the interesting paradox, and outlines methods to bridge the technology gap and better prepare students for the realities of the workplace, including the Microsoft Office suite and beyond.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Docs#Google Classroom#Business Software#Digital Technology#Educational Technology#Digital Literacy#Digital Innovation#Information Technology#The University Of Toledo#Microsoft Office#Utoledo#Outlook#Powerpoint#Google Chromebooks#Gmail#Zoom#Microsoft Teams#Webex#Digitally Native#S P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Computer ScienceStamford Advocate

SAE International's New Digital Citizenship Curriculum Teaches Online Safety and Best Practices to Young Students

Curriculum Focuses on Teaching Students the Importance of Interacting with Technology in a Positive Way. SAE International announced today the Navigating the Digital Universe program, a new way for educators and parents to teach children about their rights and responsibilities as digital citizens. This new computer science STEM curriculum, developed through SAE International’s A World In Motion® (AWIM) program in partnership with d’Vinci Interactive, provides students with essential guidance for how to be kind, protect their private information and create a healthy balance between their online and offline worlds.
CollegesNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

New minor to explore healthcare system, supplement technological courses

The College of Arts and Letters will offer a new minor program — health, humanities and society — beginning in fall 2021. The minor will explore the social and historical nature of American medicine and healthcare and how it relates to being a physician or patient. Anna Geltzer, assistant director...
Public Healthmartechseries.com

New Study Shows Digital Preparedness Helped Organizations Adapt To COVID-19

The pandemic sparked a renewed focus on employee engagement and societal well-being. On Thursday, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released the results of an in-depth study of how the relationship between technology, business and people evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic. The EIU heard from business leaders across eight distinct industries about the challenges and opportunities the disruption created for organizations and how digital initiatives shifted to confront a new reality.
TechnologyCullman Times

Building a lesson in new technology

It’s never too early to start learning about emerging technology, and students across grade levels at East Elementary School are getting a first-hand look at how 3D printing works and its many uses — from printing parts on a space station, to making superhero figures. East Elementary library media specialist...
Technologyfinextra.com

Member Driven Technologies allies with Digital Onboarding

Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core processing system from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that it has partnered with Digital Onboarding, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that helps credit union members to activate, adopt and effectively leverage the financial services that are available to them.
Books & Literaturemediapost.com

Study: Newspaper Print Design Is Misapplied To Digital

Newspapers are applying print standards to digital design and perhaps confusing their readers, judging by “The Values of Print: Affordances And Sensemaking for Newspaper Consumers,” a new study from the Missouri School of Journalism. A newspaper’s physical layout and structure may help curators of digital news platforms enhance the user...
TechnologyPosted by
K12@Dallas

Digital Palooza to Showcase Use of Technology in Early Learning

Did you know that Pre-K through second-grade students in Dallas ISD have been using technology in their class work since the start of the current school year?. With iPads distributed by the district’s IT Department, and a partnership with Apple that provides two Professional Learning Specialists, the district’s Early Learning Department has been supporting professional development and training for teachers, families and students—as young as Pre-K through 2nd grade—to integrate the use of technology into classroom work.
Collegeslbccviking.com

Students use on-campus study space

The on-campus study space has been open for three weeks now since April 13 at both the Liberal Arts Campus and Pacific Coast Campus and students are using it for a noisy free environment. Daniel Alvardo, a student who attended the study space at the LAC campus said, “I mostly...
Pennsylvania Educationkeystone.edu

Student Employment and Work Study

Student employment and work study jobs are offered at Keystone College. The College participates in the Federal Work Study Program, Keystone Work Study Program, and offers additional part-time student employment opportunities not related to work study. Student Employment Jobs. There are often opportunities for student employment on Keystone’s campus that...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

How Digital Technology Changed The Face Of The Mortgage Industry

The rise of digital technology ushered in a new era for the mortgage application process as borrowers took advantage of historically low interest rates and lenders embraced digital mortgages more than ever before. A new survey on borrowing and lending by ICE Mortgage Technology finds that the pandemic has permanently...
Family Relationshipsinsideradio.com

Digital Audio And Podcasting Expanding Their Research Among Moms Says New Edison Study.

A set of wireless headphones or earbuds could make a great Mother’s Day gift based on new Edison Research data. It shows nearly two-thirds (64%) of moms report they have listened to a podcast, a 12% increase from a year ago. And the data shows many mothers now consume podcasts on a regular basis. Edison says four in ten say they have listened to a podcast in the past month and 28% reported listening to a podcast in the past week, both increases from a year ago.
Mental Healthknowtechie.com

A new study finds no link between technology use and mental health

Many people believe that there is a strong link between technology use and mental health issues like depression in young people. However, a new study from Oxford University finds that there is no real proof that these things are connected. The study was published earlier this week and was conducted...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

The Rise Of The Digital Consultancy: A Case Study With Rightpoint

Shama Hyder is CEO of Zen Media, which turns brand moments into momentum, a best-selling author, and an internationally renowned keynote speaker. Over the last year, we have seen many companies adapt, and industries as a whole pivot and grow. One thing that changed in particular? The way we do advertising. While they stayed at home and reevaluated their budgets, consumers were inundated with advertisements, whether on social media, through email, or on TV. As these ads became more and more prevalent, they seem to have lost their potency. People weren’t spending the same way they did previously, and the traditional methods of reaching customers weren’t working as effectively.
Politicswaterworld.com

Exploring the Benefits of Digital Twins

The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources (GCDWR) operates and maintains water production facilities; reclamation facilities; pump stations; and thousands of miles of pipes that provide essential services to more than 900,000 people in Georgia each day. On top of challenges related to maintaining and upgrading a vast network, GCDWR...
Economyprovokemedia.com

Study: Brands Lag In Making Digital Content Accessible

NEW YORK — When it comes to digital engagement, brands are missing the mark reaching people with disabilities, a global audience with buying power of $8 trillion, new Current Global research shows. In a survey of 800 people with disabilities (visual, hearing, cognitive, or speech) in the US and UK,...
Video GamesArkansas Online

Student wins digital contest

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A fifth-grader won first place in a global, digital competition to design a machine to put sprinkles on a cake. Benjamin Maksimowski, a fifth-grader with the Prairie Grove's middle school's gifted and talented program, was the Home Division winner for his entry, Redstone Revolutionary, in the North American Scholastic Esports Federation's Minecraft and Rube Goldberg Competition.