New study explores digitally native but technologically illiterate students

Shama Hyder is CEO of Zen Media, which turns brand moments into momentum, a best-selling author, and an internationally renowned keynote speaker. Over the last year, we have seen many companies adapt, and industries as a whole pivot and grow. One thing that changed in particular? The way we do advertising. While they stayed at home and reevaluated their budgets, consumers were inundated with advertisements, whether on social media, through email, or on TV. As these ads became more and more prevalent, they seem to have lost their potency. People weren’t spending the same way they did previously, and the traditional methods of reaching customers weren’t working as effectively.