New study explores digitally native but technologically illiterate students
The younger generation of workers, although raised with and on technology, are not as technology savvy as the older generations believe. A new study by researchers in The University of Toledo John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation published in the Journal of Applied Business and Economics analyzes the interesting paradox, and outlines methods to bridge the technology gap and better prepare students for the realities of the workplace, including the Microsoft Office suite and beyond.phys.org