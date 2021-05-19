newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona Government

Arizona audit contractor refutes GOP claims that election data was erased

By Clyde Hughes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04366w_0a4NUF2W00
A voter casts their ballot on Election Day, November 3, 2020. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- A contractor hired by Arizona Republicans to run a controversial audit of ballots and data from the 2020 presidential election in the state has said that none of the data is missing -- refuting some lawmakers who said it had been deleted.

Republican Arizona state senators hired the firm CyFIR to conduct the audit in Maricopa County, believing that irregularities were to blame for former President Donald Trump's defeat in the state last fall. President Joe Biden carried the state by a margin of about 10,500 votes and became the first Democrat since Bill Clinton to win Arizona.

There were claims this week that data from the county's election results were erased or went missing because auditors couldn't find them.

During a meeting Tuesday night, CyFIR founder Ben Cotton said the files in question weren't missing and had been accounted for. The confusion likely resulted from the fact that auditors initially weren't looking in the right place, officials said.

Cotton said Maricopa County, Arizona's most populous, uses a multi-layered storage system for its data and didn't provide an explanation of how that system was structured. He said auditors initially had a difficult time with the settings and configurations of the databases.

After making a copy of the database, Cotton said auditors were able to find the files that were said to be deleted.

The ongoing audit in Arizona has helped fuel more claims of conspiracy from Trump and his followers. The Arizona Republican Party has repeatedly suggested, without evidence, there were irregularities or fraud in Arizona that cost Trump the election. Arizona was one of several swing states that helped Biden win by an Electoral College count of 306 to 232.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann added to the controversy in a letter to county officials this week, claiming that the files had been deliberately removed.

Fann used subpoena power to seize more than 2 million ballots, count machines and computer drives in Maricopa County and hired CyFIR for the audit. She also hired Cyber Ninjas, a tech firm led by a Trump supporter who's made conspiracy accusations involving the presidential election.

Fann invited the county's Board of Supervisors to attend Tuesday night's meeting, but they declined.

The board, which is comprised of Republicans, have slammed the audit as a "sham" and said the auditors hired to look into the review are inept.

The accusations of impropriety led a fierce rebuke from the board in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

"This board is done explaining anything to these people who are playing investigator with our constituents' ballots and equipment, paid for with real people's tax dollars," board Chairman Jack Sellers wrote to Fann, according to CNN.

"People's ballots and money are not make-believe. It's time to be done with this craziness."

U.S. Election 2020

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
109K+
Followers
32K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Senate#Election Results#State Auditors#Republican Officials#Gop Officials#Tax Fraud#Republican Lawmakers#Democrat#Electoral College#Board Of Supervisors#Cnn#U S Election#Arizona Republicans#Irregularities#Subpoena Power#County Officials#Senators#Impropriety#Cyfir#Investigator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Arizona GovernmentMiddletown Press

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Arizona GovernmentWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Arizona Governmenttucson.com

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announces GOP bid for governor

PHOENIX — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee is hoping to ride the same political path as the current governor. In a video Monday, Yee announced she wants to be the Republican nominee for the state's top executive post in 2022. Yee, the first Asian-American elected to Arizona statewide office, provided little...
Arizona Governmentarizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...
Arizona GovernmentDerrick

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona Governmentkyma.com

Arizona health officials hope to see spike in vaccine demand

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials reported 468 new COVID cases in Arizona but no new deaths. The new cases bring the total to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The Associated Press reported the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases is slowly going down. But of those cases, 199 were in ICUs.