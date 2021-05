We all go through periods where we find a show that we like and we go all-in and binge-watch all the seasons. But, have you ever had to binge-watch against the clock?. Let me start by saying that I absolutely, 100 percent hate going through Netflix trying to find a show. It is way too time-consuming, sometimes taking over 30-minutes, it's exhausting, to say the least. Recently my wife and I were searching through Netflix trying to find something new to watch.