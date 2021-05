Thousands of Malaysians turned up at various vaccination centers today to get their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. A total of 268,000 people aged 18 and up in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor signed up for the voluntary vaccination program on Sunday to get their free injections at one of four centers despite risks of the British-Swedish vaccine causing blood clots – a side effect reported in just a small percentage of those who had taken it.