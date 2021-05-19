newsbreak-logo
Central Bank, Ekiti State Unveil Nigeria’s First Rice Pyramids in Southwest

arise.tv
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Governor of the Central bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, was in the Southwestern state of Ekiti to unveil the Ekiti State rice pyramid project and the launch of the 2021 wet season rice cultivation in Ado Ekiti. Chinamerem Joseph has this report.

Godwin Emefiele
Nigeria
Africa
