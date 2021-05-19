Biden, Harris Release 2020 Tax Returns. A Few Details Are Worth Noting, Tax Experts Say

Tuesday the Post dedicated its whole op-ed page to how Republicans are liars. Evidently questioning last election has been declared forbidden; it was completely honest, so saith the winners. Alas, the lie of Russia collusion and the sham investigation received no such piece. Meanwhile the Post treats us to long puff pieces on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Ignoring how Biden, in dictator fashion, issued a record number of Executive Orders, 40+, a liberal fantasy list that would have never made it through Congress, such as The Paris Climate Accord. Ignoring $6 trillion of our children’s and grandchildren’s future being crop-dusted. Ignoring the proposed stacking the Supreme Court. Stacking the Senate with DC statehood. Massive, economy-killing tax increases, the list goes on. I know you’re all on board with the Democrats but I doubt most of your paying subscribers are.