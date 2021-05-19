newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Biden, Harris Release 2020 Tax Returns. A Few Details Are Worth Noting, Tax Experts Say

By Kate Dore, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released their 2020 tax returns on Monday, rekindling the yearly presidential tradition. The Bidens reported $607,336 in income and paid $157,414 in federal taxes, putting them in the top 1% of filers, according to IRS data. While there were no financial bombshells,...

Presidential ElectionJanesville Gazette

Biden, Harris incomes dropped in 2020, tax returns show

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s income fell dramatically to $607,336 in 2020 as he dropped lucrative speaking engagements to campaign for the White House, but he still earned enough to pay the higher tax rates he’s proposed for wealthy people. Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid $157,414 in federal...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

5 Things We Learned From Joe Biden’s New Tax Returns And Financial Disclosure

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden earned $624,000 in 2020, according to tax returns released by the White House on Monday. Nearly half of that income came from pensions and annuities and social security payments, showing that a year on the campaign trail led to the Bidens’ lowest earnings since 2016. They reported $1 million in total earnings in 2019, $4.6 million in 2018 and $11.1 million in 2017—nearly double what they had made in the previous 18 years combined—thanks to payments from book deals and a lucrative speaking circuit.
Presidential ElectionNewnan Times-Herald

Trump could learn a few things from Biden

Trump, like Biden, has a history of uttering some bizarre and even outrageous statements, but Biden is succeeding so far where Trump struggled. Rather than a White House in disarray and clouded by numerous blunders, Biden seems pleased to let his spokespeople take a larger role communicating with America, and he has surrounded himself with trustworthy advisors.
Presidential Electionfloridianpress.com

CBS Poll: Republicans Say Biden Is Illegitimately Elected

A new CBS/YouGov poll of 951 national Republicans shows that 80% surveyed support the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position last week and that 67% of them do not see President Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election between him and former President Donald Trump. To Republicans, Biden is illegitimately elected.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Syracuse.com

Enough with one-sided Biden, Harris commentary (Your Letters)

Tuesday the Post dedicated its whole op-ed page to how Republicans are liars. Evidently questioning last election has been declared forbidden; it was completely honest, so saith the winners. Alas, the lie of Russia collusion and the sham investigation received no such piece. Meanwhile the Post treats us to long puff pieces on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Ignoring how Biden, in dictator fashion, issued a record number of Executive Orders, 40+, a liberal fantasy list that would have never made it through Congress, such as The Paris Climate Accord. Ignoring $6 trillion of our children’s and grandchildren’s future being crop-dusted. Ignoring the proposed stacking the Supreme Court. Stacking the Senate with DC statehood. Massive, economy-killing tax increases, the list goes on. I know you’re all on board with the Democrats but I doubt most of your paying subscribers are.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden just dethroned the Welfare Queen

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has been compared to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson and has even been called the "Anti-Reagan." But there's another legendary political character that people should cite to explain why Biden's governing approach during his first 100 days in office is such a radical break from the past.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Kamala's historical unpopularity threatens the 2024 odds for Democrats

The Democratic Party better hope Joe Biden hangs on for dear life until the next presidential election because otherwise, it's safe to assume that a President Ron DeSantis would succeed him. YouGov is out with the latest numbers on Kamala Harris, and apparently, our vice president, the presumptive 2024 nominee should Biden not run, is historically and shockingly unpopular.