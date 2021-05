When John Granny died suddenly last year, his family and the Kent State University – Geauga community were shattered. “I was honestly heartbroken,” said Amy Murfello, KSU-Geauga marketing and community engagement manager. “He was my boss, and he turned into my mentor and friend.” Because of the pandemic, his family and friends didn’t have an opportunity to hold a celebration of Granny’s life, Murfello said. “Ironically, he’d spent 30 years with Kent State and planned to retire in September,” she said. “It was very tragic and totally unexpected.” According to an obituary from Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield, Granny,...