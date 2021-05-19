newsbreak-logo
Texas Society

PVAMU’s Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center strives to break intergenerational trauma with launch of Teen Connect Parenting Program

pvamu.edu
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (May 19, 2021) – As part of its mission to help break intergenerational trauma, the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center formally launched its Teen Connect Parenting Program, an international parent education and support training initiative developed to improve the quality of parent-child relationships and youth behavior. The program comes at a time when many families, especially those in Black, Latino, immigrant and low-income communities, are grappling with the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession and recent natural disasters in their lives.

