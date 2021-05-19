PVAMU’s Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center strives to break intergenerational trauma with launch of Teen Connect Parenting Program

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (May 6, 2021) – Many students who walk the halls on the campus of Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) say their alma mater is in the business of “building up students.” They look back on their time at the university and remember how they felt seen by their educators and peers. They recall their time in classrooms with professors who showed them a new way of seeing the world. Mentors and peers built up their confidence and resolve to make the world a better place, laying the foundation of a sense of community and pride in who they are, where they came from, and most importantly, where they are going.