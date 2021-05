Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra said in a Monday interviewed that vaccinated Americans should continue wearing masks to be “as safe as possible.”. “We’re trying to make sure that the guidance that is put out there by the federal government is one that really focuses on safety,” Becerra said in a segment with CNN’s John Berman. “That’s why the indoor policy should still be masking. But clearly, if you’ve been vaccinated fully and you’re with folks who are also vaccinated … the risk does diminish radically. But you could end up being a carrier and not know it and if somebody hasn’t been vaccinated and doesn’t wear a mask, guess what, there’s still that potential of getting covid.”