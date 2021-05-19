newsbreak-logo
Foreign Policy

Biden’s Policy Review Leaves North Korea Challenge In Limbo

By Scott A. Snyder
Council on Foreign Relations
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a speech to a joint session of Congress marking his first hundred days in office last month, U.S. President Joe Biden described his North Korea policy as a combination of “diplomacy, as well as stern deterrence.” Hours later, Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the White House intends to adopt the classic middle ground policy option of a “calibrated, practical approach”—framed between former Presidents Barack Obama’s “strategic patience” and Donald Trump’s “grand bargain.”

