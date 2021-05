Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Finding deals like a Gear Patrol editor is something anyone can do, but figuring out the right strategy is a process unique to everyone. Different types of deals require different methods. So we figured we'd list out some of our favorite sites to shop for deals on a consistent basis. Don't get us wrong: This is not a list of the best places for cut-rate, last-ditch, closeout deals. These sites are full of hidden gems and daily deals that we peruse (and sometimes shop) every day. We rely on them because they always drop something of value, which we get to pass on to you.