The Opposite Of Love Is Not Hate

Neon heart Photo by Designecologist from Pexels

When I met the boy who would become the man who would father my first child, we were both still children ourselves, but instantly I was completely smitten.

I loved him with a ferocity I can only remember because I remember the evidence of it. I remember canceling plans with my friends at the last minute almost every day so that I could pretend to him that I had free time available, even when he had stood me up several times in a row beforehand. I would sit by the phone and gnaw the skin around my fingernails, waiting and hoping for a call from him. When the phone rang I would nearly faint from joy.

One time on the beach he told me that he did not love me anymore and that we should break up and I just stood up and walked into the sea until it reached my waist. It was November. All I wanted to stop thinking, and the cold water stopped all thoughts in their tracks, so it felt like a valid thing to try. Then he called me back and told me he was joking and put a blanket around my cold legs and drove me home while my teeth chattered and I shook with happiness and relief.

That is the kind of toxic relationship it was.

Not until I was pregnant with our daughter did he ever hit me, but he was cruel to me many, many times before the pregnancy happened. The casualness is what I remember about it. Such casual cruelty, just such a commonplace part of everyday life. His barbed comments were casually delivered and casually felt by him and casually absorbed by me as my absolute due because I loved him so much and did not ever think he could be wrong about anything.

That was then

When I left him, at first I felt nothing at all. It was like a sponge had wiped the inside of my head clean and the blankness glittered with cold, sharp relief. If I looked at him I couldn’t see anything but outlines and spaces around something that no longer had any coherence. So tattered was my sense of what he had been to me that my mind found it easier to pretend he had never saturated every inch of it. I was completely numb.

Trauma-induced numbness does not last, though, and when the feeling came back it was on a surging wave of misery and grief and pain. I could not read books or watch films or listen to radio programs that featured domestic violence even incidentally, because I would not be able to breathe for the sobbing. When I met my husband and we began dating, he once raised his voice because I was in another room and I flinched as though he had hit me. I was a shell of a person.

For many months, many years, I hated my eldest daughter’s father. I hated him for what he’d done to my sense of self and I hated myself for letting the situation arise in the first place. I couldn’t remember ever having any love for him at all.

This is now

A couple of years ago, it was my eldest daughter’s twenty-first birthday. In the nineteen years since I left her father, we had spoken perhaps only three or four times and the trajectories of our lives had taken us far, far apart. He paid me court-ordered money for maintenance until our daughter was eighteen and then he stopped paying, and after that date, there was no need for us to communicate anymore.

In the months running up to her birthday, she let me know who she would like to invite to her party, which we were going to host in our home to celebrate the occasion. She said that although her relationship with them had always been quite distant, she would like to invite her father and his parents.

I said “cool!” and I sent him a text message. I barely even thought about it. He read the message and texted back immediately “We’ll be there. Thank you for inviting us.” He had never been inside my house before.

On the day of her twenty-first birthday party, then, something happened that I could never have imagined: my daughter’s father was in attendance. He was in my house. He was there with his new partner and with his parents, the two people I had once begged to help me when the violence was at its peak and my fear was at its highest. The two people who had looked at me as though I was a long way away from them, and who had not helped me at all.

I realized that I genuinely felt nothing at all for any of these people. Not my daughter’s father, not his parents, not his new partner. I wanted them to get a glass of wine and have a nice time and to be at ease, like any other guest. I wanted my daughter’s party to be a happy occasion. I wanted to talk about her university finals and her career plans and watch her sparkle.

I felt completely calm and peaceful. I didn’t feel afraid anymore of the man who had watched me walk into the sea that night, who had kicked my stomach while I was pregnant, who had locked me in a bathroom and let me hear my baby cry outside the door. I could remember those things happening and I knew that he had been very cruel to me, but I could overlay this knowledge with the fact of how very young we both had been, and how unsupported and unable to vocalize his emotions he had been then.

I am definitely not saying he’s a changed man. I don’t believe that he is. I am definitely not saying I forgive him and can forget how he was to me. I will never forget that. I am just saying that somewhere in the 19 years of finding myself, raising my children, and relaxing into the love of a completely different man who has always been so gentle and kind to me — somewhere in that space, I let go of the hate and the fear. I didn’t even see them go.

The opposite of love

And that is how I know what the opposite of love is. It is not hate. It is not numbness. It’s — nothing at all, really. A calm and mild absence of feeling. An acceptance of what has gone before, an acceptance of the fact that those things can’t be changed, and a recognition of the fact that the future can be different with different choices.

I wish I could be more prescriptive about the formula that got me there. But the truth, I think, is that it is different for everyone. In proportional terms, the time I spent with a cruel man was a small fraction of my life, and I was able so comprehensively to alter my own outlook when I left him that I felt, in time, almost immune to the charm of someone cruel ever again. (I was wrong about that. But I choose to believe that my later mistakes taught me valuable lessons, too).

I had therapy, but it wasn’t the therapy on its own that moved me away from a state of terrified hatred or of being mired in memories of my own poor choices. I had a loving, supportive new relationship, but it wasn’t that either. Nor was it my career. Nor the love of my children or friends. All of those things helped, but none was the magical charm.

In the end, I think it was that cliched thing, that thing that is so infuriating to hear when in the depths of a breakup or a crisis: I think it was time.

“Had we but world enough and time”, as Marvell would have it in his famous poem, “…the last age shall show your heart.”