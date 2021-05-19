newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

There's a New Floating Park Coming to NYC

Vanessa Vanacore
Vanessa Vanacore
 1 hour ago

Formerly known as Pier 55, this $250 million floating park donated by billionaire Barry Diller has been dubbed "Little Island".

Described as “A new public park designed for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy nature and art”, so far, judging from its colorful proposed architectural design, it promises a picturesque island of whimsy and fun.

In November 2014, the Hudson River Park Trust and Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg announced a plan to replace the dilapidated Pier 55. They envisioned an incredible new pier that combines both public park and performance space. The Trust worked with the Diller-von Furstenberg Foundation to conceptualize a new 2.7-acre public pier dedicated to parkland with performing arts arrangements. The park is designed by UK based Heatherwick Studio and the landscape, by Signe Nielsen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6n9p_0a4N2rFH00
Construction of the Parkhttps://www.instagram.com/littleislandnyc/

According to their latest Instagram post, it looks like the grand opening has been slightly slated from “late Spring 2021” to more of a Summer opening. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for early June so we can enjoy the park in the warmer weather months.

Some exciting features of the park include pathways that will lead visitors to outlooks with extraordinary views of the cityscape and harbor. Additionally, an outdoor amphitheater and other smaller spaces will feature performances throughout the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEUJD_0a4N2rFH00
Amphitheater Constructionhttps://www.instagram.com/littleislandnyc/

Little Island will also be a maritime botanic garden that boasts over 35 species of trees, 65 species of shrubs, and 270 varieties of grasses, perennials, vines and bulbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NkOR_0a4N2rFH00
Little Island Pictured at Nighthttps://www.instagram.com/littleislandnyc/

According to their official website, “The undulating topography of this oasis will surprise and inspire visitors with its range of elevations, lush landscaping, and hidden meadows, encouraging visitors to return time and again to explore all that Little Island has to offer.”

You can stay informed on their official opening date by following them on Instagram or Twitter.

Vanessa Vanacore

Vanessa Vanacore

New York City, NY
245
Followers
52
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Self proclaimed foodie and Instagram addict from Connecticut, living in New Jersey, and working in NYC.

 http://Http://alwaysvaness.blogspot.com
