Hoisting is the conceptual understanding of the execution context in relation to the “creation” and “execution” phases. However, hoisting can be confusing because unlike what the name suggests, hoisting doesn’t move your code anywhere. The common understanding of hoisting is that variables and functions are transferred to the top of your code, but that is not true. The code’s physical location will remain where you wrote it in your text editor. To make things a little easier to understand, let me give you a brief recap of the JavaScript runtime environment.