newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa Falls, WI

Mask Usage Has Become Routine in Chippewa Falls Schools and Businesses

Posted by 
Walter Rhein
Walter Rhein
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EX7xF_0a4LyOz900
Image by Walter Rhein

As the 2020-2021 school year comes to an end, the safety protocols put into place at the beginning of the year have become routine. Putting on a mask is as much a part of getting ready for school as slipping on a backpack.

Throughout the United States, masks have become somewhat controversial. There has been a push to end mask mandates at schools. However, there are few instances of journalists asking the students what they think of having to wear masks.

In general, the students don't seem to have a problem with them. Wearing a mask to school is as normal as carrying a pencil or a notebook.

Decades ago, it used to be commonplace for parents to go for a drive with their child on their lap. In the mid-nineties, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommended that children be seated in the back. This was due to the increasing number of vehicles that featured airbags and the potential damage to a smaller passenger.

At first, there were fears that children would protest not being allowed to sit up front with their mom or dad. However, the reality turned out to be that children are willing to do what they are told and today they sit in the back seat without complaint.

Like with the move to the back seat, children in Chippewa Falls have learned to accept the Coronavirus protocols without protest.

At the drop off/pick up area at Parkview Elementary School, some children arrive on the premises with their masks already in place. For others, it’s the first thing they put on as they jump out of their parents’ vehicle.

These days, after a year of practice, it’s rare for a student to forget his or her mask. Masks have become so prevalent that even if one is forgotten, it’s likely that there will be a spare tucked into a jacket pocket or a backpack compartment.

At the end of the school day, most parents also arrive wearing masks.

Throughout the city of Chippewa Falls, it’s common for businesses to post mask requests at the entry. Inside, the majority of patrons and all employees are commonly wearing masks.

The mask and social distancing practices have had an enormous effect on active flu cases with health workers reporting a significant drop in flu hospitalizations.

It can be difficult to judge the effectiveness of masks with regard to Coronavirus because there aren’t any control numbers for comparison. However, it’s very revealing to note the dramatic effect masks and social distancing have had on flu transmission. The drop in flu cases represents a tangible proof of the effectiveness of masks.

In addition to masks, the Chippewa Falls school district has followed other protocols to minimize the risks of Coronavirus transmission. Students have been kept in classroom groups throughout the day, and the school grounds are regularly sanitized.

Students have also been encouraged to stay home when experiencing illness. The program has been very successful at eliminating the chances of school transmission.

It remains to be seen if mask mandates will continue to be the norm at local businesses and schools in the fall. For the time being, the residents of Chippewa Falls are content to follow the mask recommendations, and their diligence has resulted in a robust and healthy community.

Walter Rhein

Walter Rhein

Chippewa Falls, WI
185
Followers
157
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

 https://walterrhein.medium.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Chippewa Falls, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
Health
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Chippewa Falls, WI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Area Schools#Community Schools#Home School#Chippewa Falls Schools#Mask Mandates#Mask Requests#Masks#Students#Classroom Groups#Normal#School Transmission#Vehicles#School Year#Businesses#Health Workers#Flu Hospitalizations#Parents#Active Flu Cases#Patrons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
Related
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Chippewa Falls, WIVolume One

Chi-Hi Grads Create Change, One Story at a Time

Creating change starts with sharing stories, and that’s the mission of a new social justice organization, Cultivative Coalition. The organization is formed and founded by four recent Chippewa Falls Senior High School grads – Hazel Behling, Casaiya Keyser, Isabelle Spooner, and Tyana Loiselle – who aim to take their experiences of discrimination and harassment in Chippewa Falls and create opportunities for others to share their own experiences, through an anonymous submission form.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Wisconsin StateWISN

CDC's new mask guidance has impacts on rules in Wisconsin cities

MILWAUKEE — From city to city and store to store, there seem to be different rules about when to wear face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly changed its guidance last Thursday, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. Local health departments and residents...
Wisconsin Statekgfw.com

Wisconsin’s planting progress good, but rain needed

Wisconsin’s farmers had a nearly perfect week for fieldwork, as dry conditions allowed tillage and planting, but prevented emergence of the new crops. The state had scattered light weekend rains and some hard freezes in the north, but no significant rain events. Spring tillage is 93% finished, about two-and-a-half weeks...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? You betcha seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Chippewa Falls, WIPosted by
Walter Rhein

Pet Wash Kiosk Comes to Chippewa Falls

Pet owners will be delighted to discover a new pet wash kiosk nestled on the grounds of Steve’s Car Wash on North High Street. Although all pets quickly become a member of the family, it’s easy to concede that they can sometimes make a terrible mess. Washing your four legged friend at home can be a disaster and might even result in scratches and other damages to your property. If you are in a rental unit, you might end up getting stuck with an expensive repair bill.
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Wisconsin reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in more than a year

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin confirmed its fewest new single-day coronavirus infections in more than a year on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported 116 new positive tests, the fewest since 87 were reported on April 13, 2020. Monday's 116 positives were 4.9% of the 2,345 people tested. The seven-day average of new cases fell to 424, its lowest level since March 23.
Chippewa Falls, WIChippewa Herald

CVTC students find new talents in graphic design

EAU CLAIRE — Elsie McDonald and Ethan Person learned something about themselves early in their classes in the new Graphic Design program at Chippewa Valley Technical College. “I actually didn’t know I could draw until I had that first semester drawing class,” said Person, a 2020 graduate of Gilman High...