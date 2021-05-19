Mask Usage Has Become Routine in Chippewa Falls Schools and Businesses

Image by Walter Rhein

As the 2020-2021 school year comes to an end, the safety protocols put into place at the beginning of the year have become routine. Putting on a mask is as much a part of getting ready for school as slipping on a backpack.

Throughout the United States, masks have become somewhat controversial. There has been a push to end mask mandates at schools. However, there are few instances of journalists asking the students what they think of having to wear masks.

In general, the students don't seem to have a problem with them. Wearing a mask to school is as normal as carrying a pencil or a notebook.

Decades ago, it used to be commonplace for parents to go for a drive with their child on their lap. In the mid-nineties, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommended that children be seated in the back. This was due to the increasing number of vehicles that featured airbags and the potential damage to a smaller passenger.

At first, there were fears that children would protest not being allowed to sit up front with their mom or dad. However, the reality turned out to be that children are willing to do what they are told and today they sit in the back seat without complaint.

Like with the move to the back seat, children in Chippewa Falls have learned to accept the Coronavirus protocols without protest.

At the drop off/pick up area at Parkview Elementary School, some children arrive on the premises with their masks already in place. For others, it’s the first thing they put on as they jump out of their parents’ vehicle.

These days, after a year of practice, it’s rare for a student to forget his or her mask. Masks have become so prevalent that even if one is forgotten, it’s likely that there will be a spare tucked into a jacket pocket or a backpack compartment.

At the end of the school day, most parents also arrive wearing masks.

Throughout the city of Chippewa Falls, it’s common for businesses to post mask requests at the entry. Inside, the majority of patrons and all employees are commonly wearing masks.

The mask and social distancing practices have had an enormous effect on active flu cases with health workers reporting a significant drop in flu hospitalizations.

It can be difficult to judge the effectiveness of masks with regard to Coronavirus because there aren’t any control numbers for comparison. However, it’s very revealing to note the dramatic effect masks and social distancing have had on flu transmission. The drop in flu cases represents a tangible proof of the effectiveness of masks.

In addition to masks, the Chippewa Falls school district has followed other protocols to minimize the risks of Coronavirus transmission. Students have been kept in classroom groups throughout the day, and the school grounds are regularly sanitized.

Students have also been encouraged to stay home when experiencing illness. The program has been very successful at eliminating the chances of school transmission.

It remains to be seen if mask mandates will continue to be the norm at local businesses and schools in the fall. For the time being, the residents of Chippewa Falls are content to follow the mask recommendations, and their diligence has resulted in a robust and healthy community.