Blinn College is planning to expand in-person offerings this summer, and is anticipating a return to regular campus operations, courses and services this fall. In a message to Blinn faculty, staff and students on Monday, Chancellor Dr. Mary Hensley said the College plans for an increased number of employees and services on all campuses as it transitions to expanded summer activities. Dr. Hensley said supervisors have been asked to work with their vice chancellors to develop staggered, alternating schedules for in-person work.