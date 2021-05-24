Men Assaults One Person During Home Invasion on Obery Court, Annapolis Police Say

Detectives with the Annapolis Police Department are investigating an incident which involved the assault of one person during a home invasion on Obery Court.

On Monday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 5:30pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court for a reported home invasion. The resident advised that two unknown males forced their way into his home and assaulted his friend. After the assault, the two men ran off with the friend's wallet which contained $40.00.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

