Texas Government

GOV. ABBOTT ISSUES ORDER PROHIBITING MASK MANDATES; TEXAS A&M, BLINN LIFT MASK REQUIREMENTS

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order prohibiting government entities in Texas from requiring masks. The order was issued on Tuesday and becomes effective Friday. At that time, city and county governments, public health authorities, school districts and other institutions can no longer require face coverings. Public schools will be allowed to keep their mask mandates in place until June 4th, but after then, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

kwhi.com
