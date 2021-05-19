newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Starmer urges Johnson to axe ‘confused and contradictory’ traffic light travel system

By Andrew Woodcock
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXlcC_0a4DdDb300

Fully vaccinated Britons look set to be allowed to visit Europe without restrictions this summer, after ambassadors from the 27 member states backed plans to admit anyone who has had two jabs of an approved inoculation.

But health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that the UK is not following Europe’s lead by exempting vaccinated people from its “traffic light” system of restrictions, which currently demands 10 days’ quarantine for anyone returning from the continent – with the exception of Portugal.

Labour called for the government to ditch the traffic light system – branding it “as secure as a sieve” – in favour of a tighter scheme of blanket quarantine in airport hotels for all arrivals from abroad.

Deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said the EU plans for freedom to travel for vaccinated people were “a fair ambition, a good aspiration”, but urged caution before allowing unrestricted trips for those with their full set of jabs.

Even those whose vaccines protect them from serious illness and death could still pick up the virus and bring it back to the UK, he told a Downing Street press conference.

“It’s a tricky nuance in terms of the argument that just because you’ve had vaccines, it’s entirely safe to go abroad,” said Prof Van-Tam. “Everything is relative. And the other bit of relativity is whether, when you go abroad, you’re jumping into a pond with one shark in it or jumping into a pond with 100 sharks in it. It changes the likelihood that you’re going to get bitten.”

Mr Hancock said the UK had taken note of the EU proposals, but would continue to take a “cautious approach” to international travel. Downing Street said that no further announcement is expected for three weeks on whether more countries can join the so-called “green list”.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government had triggered a surge in holiday bookings by losing control of its message on the rules for amber list areas – which cover most of Europe.

“Yesterday morning the environment secretary said people could fly to amber list countries if they wanted to visit family or friends,” Sir Keir told MPs. “By the afternoon a government health minister said nobody should travel outside Britain this year, because travelling is dangerous.

“The prime minister said that travel from a country should only be where it’s essential. By the evening, the Welsh secretary suggested, some people might think a holiday is essential. The government’s lost control of the messaging.”

Sir Keir said that 170 countries had been placed on the amber list on Monday, removing the previous ban on travel and requiring people arriving from those destinations in England to quarantine at home, not at an airport hotel.

Since then, 150 flights have been going every day to amber list countries, with travel agents reporting “surges” in holiday bookings.

Sir Keir continued: “Why doesn’t the prime minister drop this hopeless system, get control of our borders and introduce a proper system that can protect against the threat of future variants of the virus?”

But Mr Johnson insisted the rules were clear: “You should not be going to an amber list country except for in extreme circumstances, such as the serious illness of a family member. You should not go on holiday.”

EU nations meeting at the European Council agreed recommendations which could see the continent opened up to visitors from a list of “safe” countries, as well as those who have had the full course of a recognised vaccine.

The EU’s “safe list”, currently just eight countries strong, will be re-evaluated on Friday to see if other countries, including the UK, will be added.

Individual countries are still able to make their own decisions about whether they want to accept British travellers, and the policy will need to be signed off by member states.

But it looks likely that travellers from England will be able to use the NHS app to prove they have been fully vaccinated.

Greece and Portugal are already accepting travellers from the UK, either fully vaccinated or with proof of a negative PCR test, as they move to bolster their beleaguered tourism industries.

Last week Spain said it would accept British travellers with no PCR test or quarantine requirement from 20 May, thanks to the advanced vaccine rollout.

European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand said: “The council will now recommend that member states ease some of the current restrictions, in particular for those vaccinated with an authorised vaccine.”

Asked why the UK was not reciprocating by allowing vaccinated travellers to return to England without quarantine, Mr Hancock told the Downing Street press conference: “Most countries in Europe have a higher rate of the virus than we do – some significantly.

“And there is also a much more significant presence of the so-called South African variant of concern in mainland Europe – on the latest data, the proportion of the South African variant in France was around 5 per cent and hence we’ve kept it on the amber list.”

He added: “We take these decisions in order to protect the recovery at home.”

The Independent

The Independent

129K+
Followers
76K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Travel Agents#Traffic Light#Uk#Eu#Welsh#The European Council#Nhs#European Commission#Downing Street#Caution#Extreme Circumstances#Blanket Quarantine#Vaccinated Travellers#Deputy#Arrivals#Vaccinated Britons#Demands#British Travellers#Ditch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Related
Lifestylekentlive.news

On The Beach halts summer holiday sales amid doubts over traffic light system

A travel firm is halting the sale of summer holidays set to depart before the end of August because of uncertainty caused by the UK Government's traffic light travel system. Online travel agency On The Beach has stopped selling breaks following research among holidaymakers and the possibility of further disruption to customer plans.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

UK ‘traffic light’ system for foreign travel risks importing variants, experts warn

The government’s “traffic light” system for international travel to and from the UK risks importing new coronavirus variants, experts have warned.In a letter published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), virologists Jangu Banatvala and Deenan Pillay have called for more “caution” as the UK prepares to reopen its borders to international travel.Under the new system, countries have been divided into three categories – red, amber and green – depending partly on their national infection rates alongside the success of their vaccine rollout.From 17 May, people in England and Scotland can take holidays abroad in the green countries, which includes Portugal,...
TravelBBC

Coronavirus: NI ministers urged to relax travel restrictions

Stormont ministers have been urged to change guidance for travel after restrictions were relaxed in England. Twelve international destinations are on a green travel list for people in England, meaning anyone returning will not need to quarantine from 17 May. Belfast International Airport's managing director Graham Keddie said as a...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

‘Traffic light travel’ – who will get the green list right?

Millions of prospective holidaymakers are waiting to hear what the government has in mind for their trips this summer. The “green list” countries will not require quarantine after returning to the UK. More importantly, many people with love ones abroad, who they have not seen for many months or even a year or more, are desperate for confirmation that the current ban on travel will be lifted on 17 May as expected – and for the hurdles they will need to cross.Amber list countries will require self-isolation at home on return, while red list locations trigger hotel quarantine.While the transport...
TravelThe Guardian

Traffic light travel plan will let new Covid variants into UK, scientists warn

It is inevitable that new Covid variants will continue to enter the country, scientists warned this weekend, claiming there are “obvious flaws” in the government’s system for reopening international travel to and from England. On Friday ministers decreed that some international travel could resume from 17 May, with travellers from...
TravelThe Guardian

England’s traffic-light system for foreign travel: all you need to know

Foreign trips were almost completely banned at the start of 2021 as the UK went into another national lockdown in the face of the biggest wave yet of coronavirus cases and deaths. But ministers say that soon people in England will be allowed to take trips overseas again, to go on holiday or visit family and friends they may have not seen since the pandemic began.
TravelTravelPulse

UK Reveals Countries’ Traffic-Light Status, US Travel Sector Reacts

To help quash the U.K.’s latest COVID-19 surge, the British government is presently banning all non-essential international travel as part of England’s lockdown roadmap, although a cautious reopening strategy has been teased for several weeks now. Today, answering much speculation, U.K. Transport Minister Grant Shapps made an official announcement during...
TravelTravel Weekly

Mixed response to traffic light reveal from travel agents

The transport secretary’s announcement of traffic light categories for overseas travel has prompted a mixed response from travel agents. Dame Irene Hays, chair of Hays Travel – the UK’s largest independent travel agent – said the announcement was a “positive move forward”. “This is another small step towards people being...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer has let Boris Johnson off the hook and ignored good policy. He urgently needs to change direction

The defeat in Hartlepool is a huge blow for Labour. With the possibility of a general election in just two years’ time, we need to quickly learn the lessons.The starting point for any Labour revival must be to rebuild the kind of broad voter coalition that denied the Tories their majority in 2017. Then Labour won 40 per cent of the vote nationally.Would that be that good enough? Clearly not. But it would be a key staging post on the road to victory. After all, 2017 was the first time in 20 years that Labour increased our number of...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

BA and Heathrow urge UK to ease travel restrictions

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The bosses of British Airways and the UK’s biggest airport, Heathrow, urged the government to go further in easing restrictions around travel on Monday, saying links to much of Europe and the United States should be opened up. Britain lifted a ban on international travel...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Decision on ditching social distancing and bigger weddings could be DELAYED amid Indian variant alert - as Tory MPs warn June 21 'freedom day' must NOT be sacrificed to protect vaccine refuseniks

Crucial decisions on ditching social distancing and allowing bigger weddings could be delayed amid the the India variant alert, No10 admitted today. The PM's spokesman warned that Boris Johnson's promise to announce the plans well ahead of the next stage of the lockdown roadmap on June 21 is no longer set in stone.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Simon Calder’s expert answers to 36 of your traffic light and green list travel questions

The Travel Correspondent of The Independent is never happier than when sipping a Sagres beer in a cheap bar on the Algarve. Unfortunately for him, he is currently confined to barracks.So every so often we wake him up and make him answer your questions live for an hour.This is the compilation of the 10 and 13 May sessions.Green list candidatesQ: Where can I find the confirmed traffic light review dates announced on Friday? James3473A: The first review of the green list will take place in the first week of June, I am assured by the Department for Transport (DfT). I...
Worldkentlive.news

Travel industry urges expansion of green list destinations

Industry bosses have urged further clarity on when other holiday destinations could be added to the quarantine-free green list amid criticism the Government had been too cautious in its approach to unlocking international travel. Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel are among just 12 destinations which will be on the green list...
TravelTravel Weekly

Hancock adds to confusion over traffic light travel rules

Confusion has continued over the government’s traffic light system for overseas travel as health secretary Matt Hancock advised against trips to amber list countries. His comments came ahead of a ban on international being lifted today (Monday) with countries categorised by the government as green, amber or red. Only 12...