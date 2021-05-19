Treasury yields see biggest daily rise in a week as Fed minutes imply officials ‘thinking about, thinking about’ tapering
Long-dated U.S. government bond yields rise Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve suggest that some central bankers are beginning to consider a path to dial back easy-money policies at some point, even as the report described supply-chain bottlenecks forming in the economy as “transitory effects” of a business cycle rebounding from the worst pandemic in generations.www.marketwatch.com