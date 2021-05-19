newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Top 5 Spots for Waffles in New York, NY

The Virtuous Vee
The Virtuous Vee
 6 hours ago

We all dig the warm and sweet taste of waffles. They are one breakfast food that has traveled from Belgium, across the sea and into the hearts of Americans.

Since almost everyone in New York City loves them, here are the 5 best places for wafles in your area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldBjp_0a4C0O1500
Waffles.Anurag Ganguly/Pexels

The Tasty Waffle Company

Fast service, friendly staff, generous portions and their signature Belgium liege waffles, made to order, and dressed with your favorite toppings, The Tasty Waffle Company will make you a waffle addict. After your first visit, you will be coming back again, for sure.

They are located on 227 Malcolm X Blvd, Brooklyn, but if you want to enjoy at home, order here.

Costa Nova Waffle

Located in Mineola NY, Costa Nova Waffle brings you this beachside treat, a hybrid of the Waffle and the Crêpe. In their narrow, blue-hued space you will taste something you never knew you needed! To your waffle you can add fresh fruits, snickers, twix, ovos moles, maple syrup, chocolate chips and Nutella.

They offer both, delivery and takeout. If you want to order online, click here.

Hole In The Wall

Hole in the Wall is an Australian cafe in the Financial District where you can eat attractive food in an attractive space. You simply can't make a mistake ordering their waffles. The taste will take you to another dimention, a better one.

Here, on their website you can make reservations or even plan a takeout and delivery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wc8F0_0a4C0O1500
Hole in the Wall.Crystal P./yelp

Oscar's Place

Located on 466 Hudson St, New York, Oscar's Place is a Belgian-British bistro serving mussels, breakfast & ales in a homey space with sidewalk tables. Their Breakfast restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients. Their waffles stand out the most.

If you ever get tired from waffles, you will find something else, just take a look at their menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4y1S_0a4C0O1500
Waffle.Arin Erin/Pexels

Mikey Likes It Ice Cream

Mikey Likes It Ice Cream is an array of classic & creative ice cream flavors with a focus on waffle ice cream sandwiches. Located on 2500 Frederick Douglass Blvd, they create homemade artisan, organic, and all-natural ice cream in unremarkable waffles. That taste you will not be able to forget.

You can support them during Covid-19 by making a donation here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txZVN_0a4C0O1500
Bubble Wrap Waffle.Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

Tell us about your favorite waffle place in the comments. Thank You.

