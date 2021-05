HITLAB and AARP Innovation Labs invite startups across the country to apply for the 2021 Social Connections Challenge, now through June 20. The Challenge seeks digital innovations that aim to combat loneliness and social isolation, an issue that affects many adults as they age. Eight finalists will be selected to pitch to a panel of judges on July 15 for their chance to win runner-up prizes of $5,000 and $10,0000 HITLAB sponsorships. The grand prize winner will have the opportunity to compete in AARP Innovation Labs’ 2021 Grand Pitch Finale and consideration to become a member of AARP’s startup portfolio.