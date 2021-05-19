newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden sets deadline for Netanyahu; McConnell announces opposition to Jan. 6 commission bill

By DeNeen L. Brown
Washington Post
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a conversation Wednesday that he expects a “significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire” between Israel and Hamas militants, the White House said, publicly setting a deadline for the first time. Word of the conversation came as Biden traveled...

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Letitia James
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Black People#Hate Crimes#Cdc#The Senate#Senate Republicans#Republican Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#Israeli#Hamas#The White House#The Trump Organization#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Supreme Court#Anti Asian#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Aapi#U S Postal Service#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoon

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday afternoon regarding the conflict with Palestinians in Gaza. Biden made the comment in response to questions from reporters. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with Netanyahu

President Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a call on Thursday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement. Why it matters: This is the first time since the beginning of the crisis last Monday that Biden or any...
Congress & CourtsWVNews

Stefanik voted into House GOP leadership, replacing Cheney

WASHINGTON — House Republicans elevated Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to a leadership position Friday in what members said was an effort to focus on the next election after earlier ousting Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming for challenging former president Donald Trump's false claims about the election. The new...
AgriculturePosted by
Great Bend Post

National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

This week, President Joe Biden met with the congressional “Big Four”, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to discuss the potential for a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure legislation. Leader McConnell emerged declaring that there is “great chance” for a consensus. President Biden later met with a delegation led by Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Ranking Republican Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who Leader McConnell has designated as the chief negotiator on behalf of Senate Republicans. “I am very encouraged by our meeting with President Biden today,” Capito said in a statement after the meeting. Senate Republicans have offered a $568 billion infrastructure package with no tax increases. Leader McConnell (R-KY) has signaled that the GOP could up that offer to the $600 billion to $800 billion range. President Biden “seems sincerely interested in a deal,” said a GOP senator involved in the talks. President Biden and White House officials maintain they want real progress on an infrastructure bill by May 31. For her part, Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants a bill on the House Floor by July 4. If a bipartisan bill emerges, it is likely to be smaller than the legislation Biden proposed, narrowly focused on hard infrastructure as it is traditionally understood in a highway bill, and not paid for by higher taxes. In terms of next steps, Senator Capito indicates that Biden has asked GOP senators to come back with a re-worked counteroffer so he can react to it and make a new offer to Republicans. Read more here and here.
Congress & Courtsmvariety.com

Pelosi accuses Greene of 'verbal assault'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene committed "verbal assault and abuse" against a Democratic lawmaker that may have violated ethics rules of the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday. The Washington Post reported that two of its reporters witnessed Greene confronting Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez following...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden tries to navigate shifting Democratic politics on Israel

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is facing down pressure from progressives to take a heavier hand with Israel amid its latest hostilities with the Palestinians. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has "a special responsibility to protect civilians in the course of its self-defense," U.S. officials have not called on their Israeli counterparts to alter or halt their response to Palestinian rocket fire.
Congress & CourtsTimes and Democrat

House may vote on Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — The House is expected to vote next week on legislation aimed at preventing more attacks on the U.S. Capitol, seeking to establish a 9/11-style commission to study what went wrong on Jan. 6 while allocating $1.9 billion to address the security problems revealed by the insurrection. The top...
Presidential Electionshepherdexpress.com

Cheney’s Right, But Republican Leaders Fear Trump’s Voters

There’s a good reason Democrats call it the Big Lie. Out of the record 30,573 documented lies by Donald Trump during his single term as president, his most preposterous was that a landslide reelection victory was stolen from him through multi-state vote fraud by an evil conspiracy of devious Republican and Democratic election officials.