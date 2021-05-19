Karen Dishes Out Entitled Advice To Vegas Woman Assaulted By Security Guards

Cheezcake's resident Karen has the best tips to offer on a weekly basis so that you could live your absolute best life. With Karen by your side, no incompetent employees or managers will ever get in your way ever again. This week, Cheezcake readers wrote in asking for advice regarding successfully partying in Vegas without pesky security guards getting in your way, teaching a clueless daycare teacher how to properly take care of children, and finally, making a bridesmaid literally pay for not showing up to a bachelorette party. Scroll down for Karen's topnotch tips.