Royal Oak, MI

Pinky's Rooftop Is Ready For Summer

Posted by 
Becca Ballard
Becca Ballard
 2 days ago

When Royal Oak's nightlife was put to a steady hault, so was Pinky's Rooftop.Pinky’s Rooftop has been a fan favorite since opening in 2019. Eye-catching and Instagrammable, Pinky's Rooftop, is now reopen and includes a new menu. This re-opening is set as the first time opening their doors to the public since the pandemic.

Although a few menu changes are in place, don't worry too much, some fan favorites such as Pinky's Ice Pops (a glass of wine glass with a liquor-infused ice popsicle sticking out of it) will still be on the menu, and available. A few other items that can be found on this updated menu include wonton tacos, Nashville Chicken sliders, plus lots more.

This bar is set to reopen Wednesday, May 19th at 4p.m. Right now, the temporary hours will be from 4p.m. to 11p.m., Wednesday to Saturday. In the upcoming weeks their is rumors of expanding these days and times open.

Pinky's owners, Adam Merkel Restaurant Group, is in a hiring surge and even hiring with initial incentive. If you or someone you know would be interested, please contact Pinky's Rooftop.

About Pinky's Rooftop

Pinky’s Rooftop is a unique space that is perfect for a photo op at every corner turned. Everything is pink and decorated pink; the vintage decor will give you all the fun vibes here. Dining and lounge seating is both available. Pinky's Rooftop has a lush garden patio that is opened year-round along with a heated dining patio. Here, you'll find some of the best cocktails, beer, wine and shareable American and Asian inspired small plates. Pinky's Rooftop is also known for its unique items such as their pink circus made with vodka, Cointreau, lemon, simple syrup. It's poured tableside over melted cotton candy.

The walls in this restaurant are coated in pale pink paint and strands of rhinestones are hung from the ceiling. The details are thought out and absolutely stunning. The outdoor patio has a fun and relaxing vibe with palm trees that are even imported from Hawaii. It is said that they started with so much pink in the restaurant, they thought, "why not call it pinky's."

This fun restaurant is located at the second level of 100 S. Main St., Royal Oak, MI. The enterance of this location is at the rear alley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPYEA_0a49XdB800
Photo By: Becca Ballard

Welcome to a glimpse into latest trends- fashion, lifestyle and travel edition. Grab a coffee and stay for awhile. I hope to leave you restless with the urge to explore somewhere new whether that be a new city or clothing shop.

 https://www.instagram.com/becs_ballard/
