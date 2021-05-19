newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Sex offender armed with knife caught on video trying to abduct 11-year-old girl

By Tom Batchelor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQhEl_0a48u58100

Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of attempting to abduct an 11-year-old girl at a bus stop while armed with a knife.

Sheriff Chip Simmons of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, in the Florida Panhandle city of Pensacola, alleged that the unnamed suspect drove up to the girl in a white van, jumped out of the vehicle and ran towards her holding what police suspected was a bladed weapon.

Police said the 30-year-old suspect grabbed the girl, picked her up and tried to carry her into the van.

“She fought and she fought and she fought until finally she was able to break free from her would-be captor,” Mr Simmons said during a news conference on Tuesday evening, describing the detained man as an “animal” and “dangerous felon”.

Investigators made the arrest after conducting house-to-house searches in the West Pensacola area and identifying the white vehicle shown in CCTV footage approaching the girl.

They said the suspect, whose name was being withheld by officers to avoid jeopardising other related investigations, had repainted the car the same day of the attempted abduction.

Mr Simmons added that the suspects arms were covered with a blue slime which the girl had been playing with as a toy in the moments before she was grabbed.

The suspect, who police said had an “extensive criminal history” including sexual offences, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault with a knife.

“This could have ended very differently,” said Mr Simmons. “Had this 11-year-old girl not thought to fight, and to just never give up, then this could have ended terribly.

“Why else do you think this man stopped this van and tried to pick her up and take her into this van. It doesn't take a genius to figure out what his intentions were.”

The Independent

The Independent

128K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abduction#Sex Offender#Florida Panhandle#Accused Of Assault#Armed Police#Sex Offences#The Assault#Attempted Kidnapping#Man#Suspect#Investigators#Sexual Offences#Cctv Footage#Dangerous Felon#Bus Stop#County Sheriff#Sheriff Chip Simmons#Mr Simmons#House To House Searches#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sex CrimesBBC

Tenby: Man arrested after rape victim shouts for help

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was heard shouting for help. Police were called in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on Saturday at about 23:00 BST. In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said the woman was being supported by specialist officers. A male witness who gave officers...
Sex Crimessamoanews.com

Man who allegedly tried to molest a 12-year-old now in custody

Said he wants to spend time with young children like her. Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A man who is on probation for a stealing conviction is now back in custody on the allegation that he attempted to molest a 12-year-old while she was walking home to Aua. The defendant,...
Sex CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrifying early morning attack sees a woman fight off a stranger after he 'grabbed and tried to rape her in the street' in a popular tourist town

A man has been charged after allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman in the early hours of the morning at one of Australia's most popular holiday spots. The 34-year-old woman was allegedly attacked while walking down a shopping strip between Noosa Parade and Hastings Street in Noosa Heads, Queensland at 5.20am on Sunday.
Sex CrimesInternational Business Times

Man Admits To Kidnapping, Raping Girl On Her Way To School

Kadian Nelson, 27, pleaded guilty to rape, kidnap and making a threat to kill Monday at Kingston Crown Court in the U.K. He was arrested in November 2020 after his attack on a 13-year-old schoolgirl was reported to police. Prosecutors said evidence left behind in Nelson's jacket made it clear...
Sex CrimesInternational Business Times

27-Year-Old Man Raped Woman While She Suffered Epileptic Seizure

The woman is still in shock and is undergoing counseling. A man was arrested Monday for sexually assaulting a woman while she was unconscious due to an epileptic seizure. Police said the incident happened in Sydney on Feb. 17, News.Com reported. The investigation into the incident was launched last month after the 40-year-old victim came forward and lodged a police complaint.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Dot

Teen takes ‘chilling’ Snapchat right after allegedly killing cheerleader

A 14-year-old boy in Florida made a Snapchat post about the 13-year-old girl he is accused of killing. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced in a public statement that Aiden Fucci was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Fucci is accused of fatally stabbing Tristyn Bailey, a seventh-grade cheerleader who reportedly went to the same school and grew up in the same neighborhood as him. Bailey’s cause of death, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Tuesday afternoon statement, was “sharp force trauma by stabbing.”
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Police find kidnapped 2-year-old boy with his head shaved in a trailer 70 miles away from nursery

A 2-year-old boy in Virginia was found safe with a shaved head following a kidnapping from a church’s nursery.Noah Gabriel Trout, according to authorities, was abducted from Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Virginia, on Sunday, and was found the following day in a trailer roughly 70 miles away.Investigators were able to find the 2-year-old in a trailer belonging to alleged kidnapper Nancy Renee Fridley, aged 44, with assistance from the local branch of the FBI and Virginia state police.The sheriff’s office in Giles County said on Monday afternoon that Noah was found in part thanks to CCTV footage in the...
Sex CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Man Rapes And Drowns 5-Year-Old Step-Daughter After Wife Asks For Divorce

Crimean Supreme Court on Monday, April 19 sentenced 44-year-old Aleksandr Pilipenko to life in prison for the brutal murder of his step-daughter. 5-year-old Daria Pilipenko was murdered at their home in Kropotkine, Crimea in November, 2019. Aleksandr tried to hide the girl’s murder but later confessed to the crime. Traumatized by the incident 23-year-old Yekaterina Pilipenko remains at a mental health facility.