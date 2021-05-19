newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK increasingly confident COVID-19 vaccines work against Indian variant

By Alistair Smout
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0gk8_0a43Xe3l00
A sign directing people to a testing station, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolton, Britain, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain is increasingly confident that vaccines work against the coronavirus variant first found in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, with a leading epidemiologist saying it may be spreading less quickly than first feared.

Johnson has warned that the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant might derail his plans to lift England's lockdown fully on June 21, but on Wednesday he said the latest data had been encouraging.

"We have increasing confidence vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant," he told parliament. read more

Johnson last week said the extent to which the variant could disrupt the planned exit from lockdown would depend on how much more transmissible it was. read more

British health minister Matt Hancock told a media conference there had been 2,967 cases of the variant, and reiterated that a decision on the next stage of easing of social restrictions would not take place until June 14.

England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said the best estimate was that the Indian variant was somewhere between a few percent and 50% more transmissible, and data should provide a clearer picture next week.

"I think most people feel it is going to be somewhere in the middle, rather than at the extremes of that band," Van-Tam told a media conference.

Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said there was a "glimmer of hope" from the latest data that the transmissibility of the variant might be lower than first feared.

"The magnitude of that advantage seems to have dropped a little bit with the most recent data," he told BBC radio, adding more data was needed.

He said that while it was likely vaccines would continue to protect against severe disease, the variant might lead to reduced vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission.

Ferguson said the initial rapid growth of B.1.617.2 had been among people who had travelled, were more likely to live in multi-generational households or in deprived areas, and that the ease of transmission might not be replicated in other settings.

Graham Medley, a professor of disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said that while the variant was growing quickly in some hotspots, "we haven't yet seen it take off and grow rapidly everywhere else".

"One of the key things we'll be looking for in the coming weeks will be: how far does it spread outside of those areas," he told Reuters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Uk#Uk#Data Transmission#Britain#Health Minister#Indian#British#Imperial College London#Bbc Radio#Confidence Vaccines#Disease Modelling#Severe Disease#Social Restrictions#England#Deprived Areas#Medical#People#Parliament#Hygiene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthThe Daily Star

UK officials to warn over Indian Covid-19 variant: reports

British officials could declare one of the new coronavirus strains first found in India a "variant of concern", the BBC and Guardian reported on Friday, due to evidence that it spreads more quickly than the original version of the virus. Scientists and doctors have recommended that one version of the...
Worldmidwestradio.ie

Indian Covid 19 variant detected in Northern Ireland

Seven cases of the Indian coronavirus variant have been confirmed in Northern Ireland. The north's Chief Medical Officer says the news is not entirely unexpected and plans are in place for such an eventuality. Dr Michael McBride added confirmation of these cases does not mean the variant is going to...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Foreign holidays could cause collapse of Covid test system in UK

The UK’s coronavirus testing system for travellers could “buckle” when foreign holidays resume, a consumer group has warned. Which? said social media and review sites are already “flooded” with complaints from people who have suffered delays in receiving their test kits and results. That is despite passenger numbers being a...
Public HealthAboutMyArea

Towcester statement on Indian Variant of Covid-19

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says: The school has been hugely supportive, both in quick actions at the start of the outbreak and in enabling us to facilitate whole school community testing. Towcester statement: "¨"¨"¨In common with many other areas of the...
Public HealthThe Daily Star

Indian variant of Covid-19 found in Bangladesh

The highly contagious Indian variant of Covid-19 has been found in Bangladesh. ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of Directorate General of Health Services, confirmed the development to The Daily Star. Officials at Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said that the Indian variant of coronavirus was detected in...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Rise in job adverts as UK Covid lockdowns continue to ease

More than 180,000 new jobs were advertised in the first week of May, showing increasing confidence among businesses about hiring staff, according to a new report. The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said there are now a total of 1.5 million jobs advertised across the UK, with stronger increases in new postings since the start of March.
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

COVID-19: UK and Indian Variants Among Most Prevalent in India; Double Mutant Spreads to 17 Countries

At present, India is facing the world's most devastating wave of coronavirus infections since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation remains grim as the country continues to record a staggering number of daily new infections at around four lakh. Hospitals are running out of oxygen supplies, bodies piling at cremation grounds, and patients scrambling to find beds and basic medical resources. Despite the warnings of a stronger second wave, the extent of catastrophe is unimaginable.
Public HealthThe Tab

Indian Variant of COVID-19 found in Nottingham accommodation

Just when we thought life may be going back to normal, targeted surge testing is being introduced in Notts after a collection of cases were found in private, shared accommodation in the city. For my ‘BSc’s out there, the new ‘B.1.617 mutation’ isn’t so new and first appeared in October...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK has enough Pfizer vaccines for all children over 12, Matt Hancock says

The UK has obtained enough Pfizer Covid vaccines to immunise all children aged 12 and above, Matt Hancock has told MPs.The health secretary said experts were considering “very carefully” whether the UK’s vaccination programme will be widened to include children, with a decision expected within two months.During an address at the Commons, Mr Hancock told MPs the final call would likely be made by the end of July – by which time the government is expected to have invited all those aged 18 and over to receive a jab. Highlighting that research showed the vaccines were safe, Mr Hancock...
WorldBBC

Covid 19: Indian variant identified in Tynemouth bar

An outbreak of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has been identified on North Tyneside. Recent customers of Allard's Lounge in Tynemouth are being asked to take a Covid test after a case was linked to the bar. Anyone who visited the venue on Front Street between 23 April and 3...
Public HealthThe Guardian

England ban on indoor gatherings may need to be reimposed, warns expert

A leading scientific adviser to the UK government has warned that Monday’s lockdown easing in England may have to be reversed and also cautioned against meeting indoors. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) suggested the ban on indoor gatherings should have remained in place and might need to be reimposed.
Public Healthwhbl.com

UK to make final lockdown easing decision on June 14

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will make a decision on June 14 about whether or not to go ahead with the final phase of its easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday. Britain on Friday announced that it would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme to try...
Worldlatestpandemicnews.com

The UK well being authorities have raised the fear stage for an Indian COVID-19 variant

Following an increase in the number of cases in the UK and signs of community spread, health officials in England elevated one subtype of the so-called Indian form from under review to a Form of Concern (VOC) on Friday. The B.1.617.2, listed as a Variant under Investigation (VUI) on April 28, has been renamed VOC-21APR-02. After it was discovered to be at least as transmissible as the so-called Kent variant, which was found in England last year and has so far been the dominant variant in the UK. last week, cases of VOC-21APR-02 have risen to 520 from 202. According to Public Health England (PHE), almost half of the patients are linked to travel or interaction with a traveler,” Public Health England (PHE).