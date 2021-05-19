newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

By Adam Forrest and Justin Vallejo
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 hours ago

The House of Representatives has backed an independent commission to investigate the deadly Capitol insurrection as a group of Republicans defied Donald Trump’s objections.

A total of 35 GOP lawmakers broke with their party leadership and voted in favour of the commission, which will study the events leading up to and during the 6 January violence.

It came as minority leader Mitch McConnell said he will oppose the creation of the commission once it arrives in the Senate.

“After careful consideration. I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th,” he said before the House vote.

Trump, meanwhile, hit out at the New York attorney general after the civil investigation into the Trump Organisation became a criminal investigation.

Trump railed against AG Letitia James as a political opponent using her office to take out her enemies, saying its investigation was "based on a lying, discredited low life".

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen responded to the big news about New York’s criminal investigation by sharing a photoshopped photo of his old boss behind bars.

