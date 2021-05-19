Burnley vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes remain in their own hands as they head to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League tonight.

The Reds’ season looked in jeopardy before goalkeeper Alisson’s extraordinary last-gasp winner against West Brom kept their top-four hopes alive.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will qualify for the Champions League if they win their final two fixtures of the season, after being as low as eighth in the table in March.

Burnley have secured their Premier League status for another season under Sean Dyche and were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Leeds in their last outing.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Premier League fixture this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 19 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 8:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Burnley XI: Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmunsson, Wood.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Odds

Burnley: 10/1

Draw: 6/1

Liverpool: 2/9

Prediction

Liverpool’s record against the Premier League’s bottom six has been woeful this season , but Sunday’s last-gasp win at West Brom will have given Klopp’s side a huge boost with Champions League qualification in their grasp. The Reds should get the job done here against a Burnley side with little to play for. Burnley 1-3 Liverpool