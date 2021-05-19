newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Burnley vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Jamie Braidwood
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 41 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbL9p_0a3zI0RZ00

Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes remain in their own hands as they head to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League tonight.

The Reds’ season looked in jeopardy before goalkeeper Alisson’s extraordinary last-gasp winner against West Brom kept their top-four hopes alive.

FOLLOW LIVE: Burnley vs Liverpool – latest updates

Jurgen Klopp’s side will qualify for the Champions League if they win their final two fixtures of the season, after being as low as eighth in the table in March.

Burnley have secured their Premier League status for another season under Sean Dyche and were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Leeds in their last outing.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Premier League fixture this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 19 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 8:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Confirmed line-ups

Burnley XI: Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmunsson, Wood.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Odds

Burnley: 10/1

Draw: 6/1

Liverpool: 2/9

Prediction

Liverpool’s record against the Premier League’s bottom six has been woeful this season , but Sunday’s last-gasp win at West Brom will have given Klopp’s side a huge boost with Champions League qualification in their grasp. The Reds should get the job done here against a Burnley side with little to play for. Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

The Independent

The Independent

128K+
Followers
76K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Phil Bardsley
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Reds#The Champions League#Peacock Farrell#The Premier League#Crystal Palace#Leeds#West Brom#Live Stream#England#Follow Live#Lowton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Match Recap: Burnley 0-4 Leeds United

Leeds United earned one of their biggest wins of the season against Burnley at Turf Moor, as Jack Harrison and Rodrigo starred in a 4-0 thrashing. Burnley started very well, pressing Leeds high and making it uncomfortable to play out from the back. But The Whites were patient, working their way into the game and begun to dominate from the 20-minute mark onwards.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Rodrigo strikes twice as Leeds run riot against lacklustre Burnley

Leeds turned on the style in the second half as they swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place in the Premier League. After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished Burnley after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ezgjan Alioski is REPORTED to match officials for his bizarre gestures aimed at Burnley's Dwight McNeil after Leeds midfielder reacted to Burnley man goading him whilst he lay on the pitch holding his foot

Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski has been reported by a Burnley player for making gestures following a flashpoint with opposition winger Dwight McNeil. Alioski stuck out his tongue, flapped his hands by his ears and puffed out his cheeks as if blowing a raspberry in the 70th minute incident at Turf Moor.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton, Burnley target Man Utd keeper Jacob Carney

Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney isn't short of major offers. Carney comes off contract next month and is set to move on. Sunderland, Brighton and Burnley have all offered contracts to Carney, says The Sun, who is set to leave in the summer. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan...
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

Leeds routs Burnley 4-0 to boost top-10 hopes in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Leeds has extended Burnley’s winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory that bolsters their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League. Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which plays at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison also scored. Burney won 2-0 at Fulham on Monday to secure top-flight status for a sixth consecutive season but hasn’t won at Turf Moor since late January.
Premier Leaguethedallasnews.net

Rodrigo scores twice as Leeds thrash Burnley

Rodrigo scored twice as Leeds ran riot in the second half of their 4-0 win against Burnley on Saturday. Mateusz Klich put Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead on the stroke of half-time at Turf Moor. Leeds punished Burnley after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before providing the two...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Peter Crouch insists Jack Harrison 'HAS to be in with a shout' of making Gareth Southgate's Euros squad after Leeds star's stunning display in emphatic win over Burnley

Gareth Southgate's ever-expanding pool of attackers deserving of a Euro 2020 spot this summer has gained another name, with Peter Crouch nominating Jack Harrison. The 24-year-old wide-man was on target as Leeds thumped Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor, tightening their grip on 10th spot and extending a streak of red-hot late season form.
SoccerTraverse City Record-Eagle

English FA Cup Champions

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw) 1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. 1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1. 1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1. 1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2. 1893—Wolverhampton...
Premier Leaguenevermanagealone.com

EPL GW-37 FPL Player Picks

The English Premier League season is left with just two game-weeks, twenty fixtures, 1800 minutes of breathtaking football. Now is not the time to relax; now is not the time to take your foot off the pedal. Now is the time to make that last push to end your FPL season well.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Spurs make Matthias Ginter bid; Liverpool also keen

Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Matthias Ginter, while Sport Bild has claimed that Liverpool are also interested in the centre-back. It would be no surprise to see both Spurs and the Reds strengthen their options at the heart of the defence in the coming months. Football London recently...