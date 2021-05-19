newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Burnley vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 41 minutes ago

Liverpool can move into the Premier League’s top four for the first time since February tonight if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor.

Comeback victories over Manchester United and West Brom last week, along with dropped points for both Chelsea and Leicester, means that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be guaranteed Champions League qualification if they win their final two fixtures of the season.

FOLLOW LIVE: Burnley vs Liverpool – latest updates

Goalkeeper Alisson’s last-minute winner at the Hawthorns ensured the Reds’ top-four hopes remain alive heading into the match against Burnley, who ended Liverpool’s three-year unbeaten Premier League run at Anfield with a 1-0 win in January.

Sean Dyche’s side were thrashed 4-0 by Leeds in their last match, having already secured their Premier League status for another season.

Here’s everything to you need to know before the match this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 19 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 8:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Confirmed line-ups

Burnley XI: Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmunsson, Wood.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Odds

Burnley: 10/1

Draw: 6/1

Liverpool: 2/9

Prediction

Liverpool’s record against the Premier League’s bottom six has been woeful this season , but Sunday’s last-gasp win at West Brom will have given Klopp’s side a huge boost with Champions League qualification in their grasp. The Reds should get the job done here against a Burnley side with little to play for. Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

