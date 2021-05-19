newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Is Burnley vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League

By Jamie Braidwood
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sIJq_0a3zHjv600

Liverpool will move one step closer to securing a top four finish in the Premier League if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor this evening.

After being as low as eighth in the Premier League table in March, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last three league games to take advantage of Chelsea and Leicester dropping points in recent weeks.

FOLLOW LIVE: Burnley vs Liverpool – latest updates

Goalkeeper Alisson’s 95th-minute winner against West Brom ensured their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League remained in the own hands , and the Reds will be guaranteed a top-four spot if they win their final two fixtures of the season.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley won the reverse fixture 1-0 in January, as they became the first away team to win at Anfield in the Premier League in over three years.

Here’s all the information you need before the match tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 19 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 8:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Confirmed line-ups

Burnley XI: Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmunsson, Wood.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Odds

Burnley: 10/1

Draw: 6/1

Liverpool: 2/9

Prediction

Liverpool’s record against the Premier League’s bottom six has been woeful this season , but Sunday’s last-gasp win at West Brom will have given Klopp’s side a huge boost with Champions League qualification in their grasp. The Reds should get the job done here against a Burnley side with little to play for. Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

The Independent

The Independent

128K+
Followers
76K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Phil Bardsley
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Robbie Brady
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Chelsea#The Champions League#Reds#Peacock Farrell#The Premier League#Crystal Palace#Leeds#West Brom#Anfield#England#Turf Moor#Lowton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Royal Roundup: Liverpool goalkeeper scores winning header

Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. “Something happens, and I’m Head over Heels”. - Tears for Fears. If you haven’t seen the goal by Liverpool ‘keeper Allison Becker see the story and video below. Now onto the news!
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Leeds routs Burnley 4-0 to boost top-10 hopes in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Leeds extended Burnley's winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory on Saturday that bolstered their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League. Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

More to come from Rodrigo says Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds hit four past Burnley

Marcelo Bielsa warned there is more to come from Rodrigo after the Spain striker came off the bench to score a late brace in Leeds’ 4-0 win at Burnley. The 30-year-old effectively killed off the Clarets with his first goal, skipping between Ben Mee and James Tarkowski before beating Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a delightful finish, and then two minutes later he rounded the goalkeeper to cap a fine team move.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Match Recap: Burnley 0-4 Leeds United

Leeds United earned one of their biggest wins of the season against Burnley at Turf Moor, as Jack Harrison and Rodrigo starred in a 4-0 thrashing. Burnley started very well, pressing Leeds high and making it uncomfortable to play out from the back. But The Whites were patient, working their way into the game and begun to dominate from the 20-minute mark onwards.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'He must have had a few skittles before the match!': Leeds fans baffled by Erzgjan Alioski after midfielder's bizarre facial expressions after going down under a challenge in Burnley thrashing at Turf Moor

Leeds United fans have been left baffled after Erzgjan Alioski's rather bizarre facial expressions in the club's 4-0 thrashing of Burnley. The North Macedonia international went down under a challenge in the second half at Turf Moor and was approached by Dwight McNeil soon after. But in a rather strange...
SoccerTraverse City Record-Eagle

English FA Cup Champions

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw) 1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. 1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1. 1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1. 1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2. 1893—Wolverhampton...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton, Burnley target Man Utd keeper Jacob Carney

Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney isn't short of major offers. Carney comes off contract next month and is set to move on. Sunderland, Brighton and Burnley have all offered contracts to Carney, says The Sun, who is set to leave in the summer. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Rodrigo strikes twice as Leeds run riot against lacklustre Burnley

Leeds turned on the style in the second half as they swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place in the Premier League. After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished Burnley after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace.
Premier Leaguenevermanagealone.com

EPL GW-37 FPL Player Picks

The English Premier League season is left with just two game-weeks, twenty fixtures, 1800 minutes of breathtaking football. Now is not the time to relax; now is not the time to take your foot off the pedal. Now is the time to make that last push to end your FPL season well.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.