Is Burnley vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League

Liverpool will move one step closer to securing a top four finish in the Premier League if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor this evening.

After being as low as eighth in the Premier League table in March, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last three league games to take advantage of Chelsea and Leicester dropping points in recent weeks.

Goalkeeper Alisson’s 95th-minute winner against West Brom ensured their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League remained in the own hands , and the Reds will be guaranteed a top-four spot if they win their final two fixtures of the season.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley won the reverse fixture 1-0 in January, as they became the first away team to win at Anfield in the Premier League in over three years.

Here’s all the information you need before the match tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 19 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 8:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Burnley XI: Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmunsson, Wood.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Odds

Burnley: 10/1

Draw: 6/1

Liverpool: 2/9

Prediction

Liverpool’s record against the Premier League’s bottom six has been woeful this season , but Sunday’s last-gasp win at West Brom will have given Klopp’s side a huge boost with Champions League qualification in their grasp. The Reds should get the job done here against a Burnley side with little to play for. Burnley 1-3 Liverpool