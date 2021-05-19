newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Burnley vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 41 minutes ago

Burnley host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening as Jurgen Klopp’s side continue their push for a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

The Reds looked like they had blown the opportunity handed to them by Leicester and Chelsea until goalkeeper Alisson’s last-minute winner at West Brom kept their hopes alive.

FOLLOW LIVE: Burnley vs Liverpool – latest updates

After being as low as eighth in the Premier League table in March, Liverpool will be guaranteed a top-four finish if they win their final two matches of the season, at Turf Moor tonight and against Crystal Palace on the final day.

Burnley have secured their Premier League status for a fifth season in a row under Sean Dyche and defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the reverse fixture in January, a win that ended the Reds’ unbeaten home run in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 19 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 8:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Confirmed line-ups

Burnley XI: Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmunsson, Wood.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Odds

Burnley: 10/1

Draw: 6/1

Liverpool: 2/9

Prediction

Liverpool’s record against the Premier League’s bottom six has been woeful this season , but Sunday’s last-gasp win at West Brom will have given Klopp’s side a huge boost with Champions League qualification in their grasp. The Reds should get the job done here against a Burnley side with little to play for. Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

