newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

3 Movies with the Main Filming Locations in New York

Posted by 
Just Go
Just Go
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452VLf_0a3yUZR200
Erik Witsoe / Unsplash

Filmmakers flock to the great state in New York to create world-renowned movies!

New York is in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions of the United States and it was one of the thirteen original colonies of the United States. New York is also the fourth most populous state in the U.S., New Jersey. Pennsylvania borders the United States state to the south, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont to the east, Rhode Island, east of Long Island, and the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario to the north and northwest. The state is sometimes referred to as New York State to distinguish it from New York City, its largest city.

New York City is home to two-thirds of the state's population. With an estimated population of 8.36 million in 2019, New York City is the most populous city in the United States and the premier gateway for immigration to the United States. In addition, the New York City metropolitan area is one of the most populous in the world. A global city, New York City, is home to the United Nations Headquarters and has been described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world and the world's most economically powerful city. The following four most populous cities in the state are Buffalo, Rochester, Yonkers, and Syracuse, while the state capital is Albany.

Here are 3 of the famous movies set in New York:

New Year's Eve (2011)

New Year's Eve interweaves the lives of couples and singles all over New York City. Claire oversees the city's annual tradition, the ball drop in Times Square. Laura, who is cooking a New Year's Eve party for a record company, runs into Jensen, her ex-boyfriend, a singer, and performs at the party. He apologizes for how things ended, but she refuses to accept it. After experiencing a near-death experience, Ingrid, a record company employee, decides to quit her job and asks Paul, a messenger, to help her fulfill her resolutions. In a hospital, Stan, a cancer patient in the final stages, only wants to see the ball drop.

Filming locations:

  • New York City, New York, USA
  • Brooklyn Bridge, New York City, New York, USA
  • Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway, Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City are about a New York City writer on love and sex who is finally getting married to her Mr. Big. Although one of her best friends accidentally causes Mr. Big to jilt her, her three other best friends must console her. Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw decide to get married after living together in a magnificent apartment in New York for several years. Carrie's simple, labelless wedding gown is soon replaced by a massive creation that makes her look like a giant cream puff. The wedding itself proves far from a hasty affair-the guest list quickly expands to 200 guests. The event's upcoming photo spread in Vogue will put it on the map, while Carrie's girlfriends-Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda-can't be happier. Despite Charlotte's unrealized hope of getting pregnant, they could not be more comfortable for Carrie. Samantha is discovering that a loving, committed relationship is much more challenging than she imagined. Carrie's happiness is sullied by Miranda's unhappiness, caused when Steve admits to cheating on her just once.

Filming locations:

  • Bryant Park, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
  • ew York Public Library - Fifth Avenue & 42nd Street, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

A Senator falls in love with a hotel maid, thinking she is a socialite when he sees her trying on a wealthy woman's dress. Marisa Ventura is a single mother from the boroughs of New York who works as a maid in a first-class Manhattan hotel. Through a twist of fate and mistaken identity, Marisa meets Christopher Marshall, the handsome heir to a political dynasty, who believes she is a hotel guest. Future brings together the unlikely pair for one night. Even though Marisa's true identity is revealed, the two realize that they are a world apart, even though the distance between them is just a subway ride between Manhattan and the Bronx.

Filming locations:

  • Roosevelt Hotel - 45th Street & Madison Avenue, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
  • Waldorf-Astoria Hotel - 301 Park Avenue, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA

Bonus: More movies filmed in New York:

  • The Hours (2002)
  • lack Swan (2010)
  • I Hate Valentine's Day (2009)

Do you know other movies that were set in New York? Please feel free to share them below!

Sources:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York_%28state%29

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Year%27s_Eve_(2011_film)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1598822/locations?ref_=tt_dt_dt

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sex_and_the_City_(film)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1000774/locations?ref_=tt_dt_dt

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maid_in_Manhattan

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0252076/locations?ref_=tt_dt_dt

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Just Go

Just Go

California State
6K+
Followers
351
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Ontario, NY
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Upcoming Movies#Times Square#New York Public Library#Unsplash Filmmakers#Canadian#Lincoln Center#Usa Sex#Vogue#Usa Maid#Usa Bonus#Roosevelt Hotel#World Renowned Movies#Usa Brooklyn Bridge#Charlotte#Quebec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Governmentrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
GovernmentGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Governmentspectrumlocalnews.com

New York to let vac­ci­nated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said, speaking...
Governmentchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
GovernmentNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
Governmenttrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
GovernmentMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Governmentwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
GovernmentMetro International

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
Government13 WHAM

Curfew for NY outdoor dining lifted; indoor dining curfew lifts May 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (WHAM) - Starting Monday, there is no longer a state-mandated midnight curfew for outdoor dining restaurants. Curfews were set by New York State to limit the spread of COVID-19. The curfew for indoor dining lifts May 31. Shamrock Jack's in Irondequoit can keep can keep their patio...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...