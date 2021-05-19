3 Movies with the Main Filming Locations in New York

Erik Witsoe / Unsplash

Filmmakers flock to the great state in New York to create world-renowned movies!

New York is in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions of the United States and it was one of the thirteen original colonies of the United States. New York is also the fourth most populous state in the U.S., New Jersey. Pennsylvania borders the United States state to the south, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont to the east, Rhode Island, east of Long Island, and the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario to the north and northwest. The state is sometimes referred to as New York State to distinguish it from New York City, its largest city.

New York City is home to two-thirds of the state's population. With an estimated population of 8.36 million in 2019, New York City is the most populous city in the United States and the premier gateway for immigration to the United States. In addition, the New York City metropolitan area is one of the most populous in the world. A global city, New York City, is home to the United Nations Headquarters and has been described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world and the world's most economically powerful city. The following four most populous cities in the state are Buffalo, Rochester, Yonkers, and Syracuse, while the state capital is Albany.

Here are 3 of the famous movies set in New York:

New Year's Eve (2011)

New Year's Eve interweaves the lives of couples and singles all over New York City. Claire oversees the city's annual tradition, the ball drop in Times Square. Laura, who is cooking a New Year's Eve party for a record company, runs into Jensen, her ex-boyfriend, a singer, and performs at the party. He apologizes for how things ended, but she refuses to accept it. After experiencing a near-death experience, Ingrid, a record company employee, decides to quit her job and asks Paul, a messenger, to help her fulfill her resolutions. In a hospital, Stan, a cancer patient in the final stages, only wants to see the ball drop.

Filming locations:

New York City, New York, USA

Brooklyn Bridge, New York City, New York, USA

Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway, Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City are about a New York City writer on love and sex who is finally getting married to her Mr. Big. Although one of her best friends accidentally causes Mr. Big to jilt her, her three other best friends must console her. Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw decide to get married after living together in a magnificent apartment in New York for several years. Carrie's simple, labelless wedding gown is soon replaced by a massive creation that makes her look like a giant cream puff. The wedding itself proves far from a hasty affair-the guest list quickly expands to 200 guests. The event's upcoming photo spread in Vogue will put it on the map, while Carrie's girlfriends-Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda-can't be happier. Despite Charlotte's unrealized hope of getting pregnant, they could not be more comfortable for Carrie. Samantha is discovering that a loving, committed relationship is much more challenging than she imagined. Carrie's happiness is sullied by Miranda's unhappiness, caused when Steve admits to cheating on her just once.

Filming locations:

Bryant Park, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA

ew York Public Library - Fifth Avenue & 42nd Street, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

A Senator falls in love with a hotel maid, thinking she is a socialite when he sees her trying on a wealthy woman's dress. Marisa Ventura is a single mother from the boroughs of New York who works as a maid in a first-class Manhattan hotel. Through a twist of fate and mistaken identity, Marisa meets Christopher Marshall, the handsome heir to a political dynasty, who believes she is a hotel guest. Future brings together the unlikely pair for one night. Even though Marisa's true identity is revealed, the two realize that they are a world apart, even though the distance between them is just a subway ride between Manhattan and the Bronx.

Filming locations:

Roosevelt Hotel - 45th Street & Madison Avenue, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA

Waldorf-Astoria Hotel - 301 Park Avenue, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA

Bonus: More movies filmed in New York:

The Hours (2002)

lack Swan (2010)

I Hate Valentine's Day (2009)

Do you know other movies that were set in New York? Please feel free to share them below!

