3 Movies that were filmed in Los Angeles

Jakob Owens / Unsplash

Los Angeles is famous for its Mediterranean climate, racial and cultural complexity, and the Hollywood film industry, as well as its vast metro area. Los Angeles is located in a basin in Southern California next to the Pacific Ocean, with ranges reaching 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) and deserts.

Los Angeles is among the few places on the planet where people from all walks of life come to make their dreams come true, accomplish their aspirations, and realize their full potential. It's a city full of possibilities, innovation, music, and adventure.

Besides being a tourist attraction, Los Angeles is known as a famous shooting place for different award-winning and unforgettable movies. Some of them are listed below:

Promising Young Women (2020)

Promising Young Women, written by Nick Riganas and set to be released on December 25, 2020, is an intense tale about deep friendship with a perfect ending. Cassie found the best way to cope with traumatic moments in this film, and she understands that some hurts are never cured.

Cassie goes to the local bars and nightclubs, appearing to be completely drunk and helpless, to make a living while still living with her parents. Who knows, the predator may be the prey at times. Cassie's life isn't as it seems; she's devilishly smart, frustratingly clever, and by night she's living a hidden dual life.

Cassie is about to have an exciting experience that will allow her to make amends for her mistakes in the past. As Ryan, Cassie's old loving classmate enters the scene, it appears that Cassie is ready to leave. Though, as we all know, it is much easier to talk about eliminating nasty habits than it is to do so.

Filming Location: Los Angeles, California, USA

Source: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9620292/?ref_=adv_li_tt

Tenet (2020)

Tenet, written by Christopher Nolan and released on 3 September 2020, is a movie that tells us that we don’t need to be too smart to understand but we need to be fascinated enough by the philosophy of time to make pleasant experiences.

In this movie, a single thing is provided to a secret agent who is sent to avoid the outbreak of World War III. To complete his quest, he must pass through time and defy the laws of nature. The goal is to stop Andrei Sator, a rogue Russian oligarch with precognitive powers, from having World War III.

As a means of combating the impending assault, the Protagonist will soon learn the art of "time inversion."

Filming Location: Warner Brothers Studios - 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, California, USA

Source: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6723592/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Titanic (1997)

Titanic is a well-known film written by Anthony Pereyra and released on December 19, 1997. This film shattered all box office records and reigned supreme for several years. Sinking a ship gives the impression that you are watching a ship sink in front of your eyes.

Rose, a seventeen-year-old from a royal background is engaged to be married. Rose, along with the first-class passengers, her mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater, and her fiancé, Caledon Hockley, board the departing ship.

As she boards the Titanic, she develops a relationship with Jack Dawson, an artist. And she recounts the whole story from the ship's departure until its sinking on April 15th, 1912 at 2:20 a.m. on its first and final voyage.

Titanic is still relevant 23 years later, thanks to its beautiful score, writing, and production.

This movie was accurately designed with an astonishingly reliable historical background and brilliant cinematography, coupled with stunningly beautiful performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who were both perfectly suited to their roles.

Filming location: S. S. Lane Victory, Pier-94, San Pedro, Los Angeles, California, USA

Source: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120338/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Do you know any other movies that were shot in Los Angeles? If yes, let us know in the comments!