newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

3 Movies that were filmed in Los Angeles

Posted by 
Just Go
Just Go
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GeRD_0a3xlCzP00
Jakob Owens / Unsplash

Los Angeles is famous for its Mediterranean climate, racial and cultural complexity, and the Hollywood film industry, as well as its vast metro area. Los Angeles is located in a basin in Southern California next to the Pacific Ocean, with ranges reaching 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) and deserts.

Los Angeles is among the few places on the planet where people from all walks of life come to make their dreams come true, accomplish their aspirations, and realize their full potential. It's a city full of possibilities, innovation, music, and adventure.

Besides being a tourist attraction, Los Angeles is known as a famous shooting place for different award-winning and unforgettable movies. Some of them are listed below:

Promising Young Women (2020)

Promising Young Women, written by Nick Riganas and set to be released on December 25, 2020, is an intense tale about deep friendship with a perfect ending. Cassie found the best way to cope with traumatic moments in this film, and she understands that some hurts are never cured.

Cassie goes to the local bars and nightclubs, appearing to be completely drunk and helpless, to make a living while still living with her parents. Who knows, the predator may be the prey at times. Cassie's life isn't as it seems; she's devilishly smart, frustratingly clever, and by night she's living a hidden dual life.

Cassie is about to have an exciting experience that will allow her to make amends for her mistakes in the past. As Ryan, Cassie's old loving classmate enters the scene, it appears that Cassie is ready to leave. Though, as we all know, it is much easier to talk about eliminating nasty habits than it is to do so.

Filming Location: Los Angeles, California, USA

Source: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9620292/?ref_=adv_li_tt

Tenet (2020)

Tenet, written by Christopher Nolan and released on 3 September 2020, is a movie that tells us that we don’t need to be too smart to understand but we need to be fascinated enough by the philosophy of time to make pleasant experiences.

In this movie, a single thing is provided to a secret agent who is sent to avoid the outbreak of World War III. To complete his quest, he must pass through time and defy the laws of nature. The goal is to stop Andrei Sator, a rogue Russian oligarch with precognitive powers, from having World War III.

As a means of combating the impending assault, the Protagonist will soon learn the art of "time inversion."

Filming Location: Warner Brothers Studios - 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, California, USA

Source: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6723592/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Titanic (1997)

Titanic is a well-known film written by Anthony Pereyra and released on December 19, 1997. This film shattered all box office records and reigned supreme for several years. Sinking a ship gives the impression that you are watching a ship sink in front of your eyes.

Rose, a seventeen-year-old from a royal background is engaged to be married. Rose, along with the first-class passengers, her mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater, and her fiancé, Caledon Hockley, board the departing ship.

As she boards the Titanic, she develops a relationship with Jack Dawson, an artist. And she recounts the whole story from the ship's departure until its sinking on April 15th, 1912 at 2:20 a.m. on its first and final voyage.

Titanic is still relevant 23 years later, thanks to its beautiful score, writing, and production.

This movie was accurately designed with an astonishingly reliable historical background and brilliant cinematography, coupled with stunningly beautiful performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who were both perfectly suited to their roles.

Filming location: S. S. Lane Victory, Pier-94, San Pedro, Los Angeles, California, USA

Source: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120338/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Do you know any other movies that were shot in Los Angeles? If yes, let us know in the comments!

Just Go

Just Go

California State
6K+
Followers
351
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Pedro, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kate Winslet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deserts#Hollywood Film#Beautiful Music#Unsplash Los Angeles#Mediterranean#Usa Source#Russian#Titanic#Warner Brothers Studios#Unforgettable Movies#Filming Location#Adventure#Brilliant Cinematography#Shooting#Sunset Blvd#Southern California#Traumatic Moments#Pacific Ocean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Los Angeles, CAmapquest.com

5 Fantastic Mexican Eateries in Los Angeles

Are you craving some heat in your food? Look no further than the terrific choice of Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles, CA. Here are 5 restaurants with the spiciest dishes. The world’s first mariachi dinner-theater restaurant returns to Los Angeles! Nine years after its closing, the historic, La Fonda de Los Camperos opens its doors once again to bring home its world renowned and Grammy Award-winning ensemble, Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano. Nestled in the heart of Los Angeles and minutes away from downtown LA, Dodger Stadium, and Hollywood, La Fonda reemerges with all new mariachi shows four nights a week. La Fonda de Los Camperos promises fine traditional Mexican cuisine, welcoming hospitality, spacious dining area, fully stocked bar, state-of-the-art sound system and world class entertainment. What do you get when you combine an LA historic-cultural landmark with legendary Mexican artistry? A mariachi dining experience like no other. La Fonda de Los Camperos, the finest mariachi dinner-theater restaurant in the world. Mariachi Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday: 7:00pm, 9:00pm and 11:00pm Sunday: 5:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:00pm.
Home & GardenPosted by
TheStreet

The Rise Of The Los Angeles 'Modern Barn'

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the sprawling city of Los Angeles, a place renowned for its luxury hillside houses, charming craftsman-style bungalows, and Mediterranean-inspired homes, a new trend is taking over - and fast. Dubbed the 'modern barn' by multi-disciplinary design development and build company, WylanJames, the nouveau style isn't just what's next, it's what's likely here to stay.
Posted by
Jacob Willis

Los Angeles Author on the Power of Podcasting

I recently had the opportunity to chat with Los Angeles resident Case Lane. Case is a speaker, entrepreneur and consultant. She also has a podcast called The Ready Entrepreneur and is the author of the book Podcast Discoveries. I'm going to share the highlights of our conversation where Case shares how we can utilize podcasting to help grow our business as well as how you to be a great podcast host and guest.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the main filming locations in California

The state of California offers many opportunities for filmmakers who want to show the world what the state has to offer. The Mexican War was ended by a treaty between Mexico and the United States in 1848. The treaty gave the United States vast portions of the Southwest, including present-day California. Several days previously, on January 24, 1848, gold was discovered on the American River near Sacramento, and the ensuing gold rush contributed to California's admission into the Union.
Baton Rouge, LAHammond Daily Star

Movie to be filmed in Baton Rouge

Production will begin soon in Baton Rouge on a live-action feature film for Disney+, producers said. The futuristic teen adventure titled “Crater” will be filmed at Celtic Studios and on location throughout the Capital Region, with an estimated budget of $40 million. The project is expected to employ hundreds of...
Movieseatstayplaybeaufort.com

10 Movies You Might Not Know Were Filmed In South Carolina

South Carolina has been the set of several feature films. Americans may not know that some of their favorite movies were filmed in Beaufort County. Did you? Here are 10 movies you might not know were filmed in South Carolina and Beaufort!. 1. Cold Mountain (2002) In the waning days...
MoviesDecider

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: May 2021’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is gearing up for a summer filled with hit movies, and it all kicks off this month with their stellar May lineup. In the coming days and weeks, Netflix will be boosting its library with original releases and throwbacks, with the selection ranging from horror to rom-com and everything in between. It’s hard to even know where to start, but that’s where we come in with the best new movies on Netflix in May 2021.
Downey, CAPosted by
Mashed

Movies You Didn't Know Were Filmed At Big Boy Locations

Whether you're lucky enough to live near a Big Boy restaurant or have just visited, you can likely spot the notorious sign — and giant sculpture — from a mile away. The old-school burger joint has been around since the 1930s and has a rich history to tell, as noted on the official website. What started as just a small roadside stand in Glendale, California has since transformed into a chain of 74 restaurants stretching nationwide.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Diana Bernardo

7 Weird Things to Do in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of artists and creative personalities. So, it is no wonder that some weird attractions are born by the hand of these people, to cater to the needs of an audience always craving for the next different, unconventional idea.
CarsPosted by
InsideHook

Lowriders Are Making a Comeback in Los Angeles

For countless people around the country, their vehicle of choice is an extension of their personality. That can express itself in countless ways — a high-powered sports car or a high-end luxury vehicle being only two of many possible manifestations. One of the longest-running traditions can be found in the world of lowriders. As an essay at the National Museum of African American History explains, “‘Lowrider’ is the name used for cars transformed into cultural expressions and for the dedicated aficionados who make and drive them.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles calendar: Coming events

1. *FLASH SALE* Blind Date Matchmaking & Events for Los Angeles Singles; 2. Iberoamerica English Ministry AND Children's Church; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. Iglesia Iberoamerica AG Huntington Park; 5. Servicio 8am en Iglesia Iberoamerica- No hay clase para ninos;
Fontana, CAPosted by
Just Go

3 Movies With a Major Shooting Location in Fontana

Besides being a tourist attraction, Fontana has been an attraction for film shooting. Many award-winning films have been made here. Founded in 1913, Fontana is known to be an excellent place to live with a population of over 0.2 million. Being a little cheaper than Los Angeles, this is an attraction point for traveling. Fontana built up from a rural to bustling manufacturing center and big thanks to the film industry which made it even more recognizable.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Just Go

3 Movies that were actually filmed in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is not just known for being the “Sparkling city by the sea” but also for playing a major role in very successful movies. The Gulf coast Capital covers an area of 1266km2 of Texas by being home for a population of 300 000+. The city is blessed and the meaning of its name confirms that as Corpus Christi means “the body of Christ” in Latin. The city contributes to the state’s economy mainly by tourism and hospitality industry. Most of the tourists visit the city for kiteboarding, windsurfing, kite flying and sailing as this is one of the best cities which has high wind speed in North America and that made Corpus Christi one of the host cities for the Windsurfing World Championship. Also, the millions of migrating birds should also be mentioned because they attract a fair share of the tourists as well.