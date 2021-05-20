newsbreak-logo
‘Tears of shock flowing’: Couple married for 73 years reunites after surviving the pandemic

 12 hours ago

Margaret Louise Baldwin Bigler, 97, had not seen her husband, Joseph Andrew Bigler since April 2020. During the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, her beloved husband lived in an independent living space. The couple was reunited in a heartbreaking scene that was captured on camera. The video has received over 5 million views and 44,000 likes.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, a couple who had been together for over seven decades was separated for almost a year.

However, on March 22, the couple was reunited in a heartbreaking scene that was captured on camera and has since gone viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzUtF_0a3uDxt900
Shocking moment they both realize their marriage survived the pandemic.Harmar Village Care Center

Margaret Louise Baldwin Bigler, 97, had not seen her Joseph Andrew Bigler, 96, since she was admitted to the long-term Harmar Village Care Center in Cheswick, Pennsylvania, following a hospital stay on April 7, 2020. During the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, her beloved husband lived in independent living, unable to visit her.

“Oh my God!” exclaims the speaker. After Joseph was admitted to an attached care home in March, Margaret said repeatedly as the two hugged from their wheelchairs and snuggled their faces into each other’s shoulders, SWNS.

Margaret, who married Joe, a retired excavation company worker, on May 31, 1948, said, “It had been hard not seeing Joe and very sad.” She went on to say that the day they reunited was one of the best days of her life.

“Words cannot express how wonderful it was to be able to hug her again after almost a year,” Joe said, adding that their time apart had been “hell” but that he is “very grateful” for Margaret’s treatment at the home, considering the emotional toll of its safety protocol.

Holly Bills, a facility worker, expressed her delight at seeing them together again. It was a joyous day for everyone.

“A year later, these two lovebirds were finally reunited. The care home captioned the viral video, which was posted to its Facebook page on March 22, “Not a dry eye in sight.” It has received over 5 million views and 44,000 likes since then.

Now that Joe is a resident at the nearby hospital, Department of Health regulations make it easier for them to see each other on a regular basis.

