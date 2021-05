Resident Evil Village is finally available for the masses and it showcases some of the best backdrops and environments in any horror game to date. The game also offers a variety of bosses and enemies that are unique and lean heavily on classical horror lore. There are so many moments where you have to stop and use this photo mode and all it has to offer. The lighting is top of the line and thanks to Ray Tracing and HDR in Resident Evil Village, the realism is uncanny.