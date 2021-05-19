9 Green Flag Predictors For Lasting Love

These will tell you it's more than just a passing fancy.

I spent my 20's and early 30's watching for relationship red flags.

You know what I mean, those deal-breakers that tell you it's just not working.

I spent so much time focussing on getting out of bad relationships that I didn't think to look for anything good.

Then I met my husband, and everything changed.

I've been married for 16 years, and my husband and I have been through things that would tear most marriages apart.

But I knew from the beginning he was the one, so I held on tight, and I've never looked back.

Instead of going through our whole history, I've boiled it down to some specific things that showed me I was with the right person.

If you have this with your special someone, there's a good chance they might be your one and only too.

Here's what to look for and how you can tell:

1. No games

After our first date, my husband called me to thank me for a lovely time when he was on his way home.

I was impressed that he didn't feel the need to wait or keep me hanging on for a certain number of days.

It was refreshing; it showed me he trusted himself was straightforward and honest.

He's always been a straight shooter, I've always known exactly where I stand with him, and I like that.

2. You feel safe

Safety is being able to let your guard down with complete trust.

To share who you are, knowing your inner child is safe and protected.

From the very beginning, I could let my guard down and be vulnerable.

No matter what insecurities or issues came up, he never exploited them for his benefit.

This was a good thing because I had some baggage that needed to be handled with care when we met.

3. You're part of a team

Being part of a team means being equal.

It means making plans, sharing dreams, and bringing the future to life.

When I moved in with my husband, we merged our finances and paid off $6,000 in debt in one year, and we did it together as a team.

We knew if we combined our resources, we could accomplish anything.

I had no reservations about sharing my finances with him because I knew he'd never take advantage of me.

I'd never merged my life because I'd never felt like the sum of any relationship was bigger than its parts until him.

I'd never been with anyone I trusted enough.

4. Nothing can come between you

Being in a good relationship helped me sort out many of my issues, and I got used to being happy and healthy.

When this happened, I started noticing how many toxic people I had in my life.

If you've typically had bad relationships, you might have a lot of dysfunction in your life, in general. This might even include people who try to sabotage your happiness.

When I noticed people trying to undermine my relationship, I cut them out to protect what was really important.

When you actively protect your relationship and partner, that's a good indicator of your commitment.

5. It's different in the right way

I know it's cliche, but I'd never experienced love before meeting my husband.

My family was so toxic that love was a foreign concept.

Most of the boyfriends I'd had were manipulative and aggressive because that's all I knew. I mistook infatuation for love.

When I met my husband, I felt calm, settled, safe, and accepted. It was like nothing I'd ever felt before.

Nothing had ever come close.

6. The future feels exciting

Someone who makes you excited for the future is someone you can plan one with.

I knew very early on that I wanted a future with my husband.

When we made long-term plans, it felt natural and exciting.

With any other boyfriend, it felt like a suffocating jail sentence.

If you can see yourself having a future, you'll work towards making it happen.

No relationship is perfect, but if the future feels full of excitement and promise, then you're with the right person.

7. You can be yourself and let them be themselves

Other boyfriends always found something about me they didn't like — something to correct or criticize.

My husband doesn't do that. Yes, we have things that bug each other. Who doesn't?

But he's completely accepting of who I really am.

He puts up with what he isn't crazy about and takes the whole package, and I do the same.

I've never felt like I had to hide or change any part of myself. I've never wanted to change him.

The right person sees you for who you are and accepts you warts and all.

8. You feel more beautiful

All my life, I felt ugly.

Until I met my husband.

He thinks I'm beautiful.

He thinks I'm so beautiful; I feel beautiful when I'm around him.

I'm still not crazy about my looks, but on the inside, I feel like the most beautiful woman in the world.

I've come to see myself through his eyes, and I like it.

9. Just being together isn't enough

Even in the very earliest days, merely being girlfriend and boyfriend didn't feel like enough. I felt like our bond was so much stronger than that.

I'd never felt like that before, ever.

The one thing I'd always known was that I never wanted to get married or have kids.

When I met my husband, all that changed.

It wasn't enough to say "my boyfriend," I wanted to say "my husband" I craved the permanence of a long-term commitment.

I wasn't afraid anymore. I welcomed it.

I don't even know why; I just wanted it to be official.

I wanted it, and he wanted it too, and we talked about it, lots. I didn't want it to trap him or to make him obligated.

I wanted it because it felt like the next natural progression.

These green flags can tell you that it is more than just a passing fancy.

Will every relationship that hits these markers be the one?

Maybe not.

But at least if you start with these things, you know you're headed in the right direction.