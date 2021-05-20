newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSince we no longer have to celebrate virtually, it's time to dress your best, grab some friends, and celebrate Pride out loud! And this year, you can take the celebration to center field of Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park. The San...

