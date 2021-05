If there are grades for NFL drafted free agents, why not ones for the NFL’s undrafted free agents? It just so happens you’re in luck because there are such things. The grades the Cowboys got for their draft class were all over the place. Yesterday we noted that one person from ESPN gave the Cowboys a “D” grade while another gave them a “B”. That’s how it goes with subjective grades, it really is a grade of how closely the team matched the grader’s preconceived notions about who they should draft. None of it matters for a few years until we can use hard data to grade a draft.