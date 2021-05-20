newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Source: U.S. helped avert Israeli ground invasion of Gaza; hopes rise conflict could end soon

By Nahal Toosi
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGLW8_0a3miEa700
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip at the Israeli-Gaza border. | AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

The Biden administration is increasingly hopeful that the deadly conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants is in its final stages, and U.S. officials are confident their mostly behind-the-scenes intervention helped avert an early Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

American officials have privately urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his aides to wind down his country’s operations against the Gaza Strip, which have included airstrikes and killed more than 200 Palestinians, a person familiar with the situation told POLITICO on Tuesday. Netanyahu recently said that a “few days” of fighting lie ahead, adding to hopes that an end is near.

The U.S. also has helped facilitate discussions between Egyptian officials and both sides of the conflict, including Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group that controls Gaza and has killed at least 10 Israelis through rocket fire over the past week. There are signs that Hamas is looking for a way out of the conflagration, the person familiar with the issue said.



The situation remains unpredictable, and if either side decides to ramp up its activity, any effort to craft a lasting cease-fire could collapse. That being said, the Biden administration and others already are looking at ways to send in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, a densely packed seaside territory of 2 million people.

The “end” may come in stages, with initial pauses of rocket and missile exchanges to allow for humanitarian aid, before a final end to the violence, the person said.

On Monday, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, conveyed a sense of urgency when he warned that the longer the conflict drags on, the more it risks destabilizing the region.

“It’s in no one’s interest to continue fighting,” Milley said .

Also Monday, in a call with Netanyahu, Biden expressed “support” for a cease-fire. While it was not a demand, the mere mention of it in the public readout of the call signaled a growing U.S. impatience.

The U.S. calculus from the start was designed to keep the conflict as short as possible. But, amid conversations with counterparts in the region, senior Biden administration officials determined that the best way to tighten the time frame was to push Israel from behind the scenes, not publicly demand a cease-fire or support a U.N. Security Council resolution doing so.

Israeli officials are especially sensitive to directives from the United Nations, whose various organs Israel often sees as hopelessly biased against it, the person familiar with the situation said. And U.S. officials recognized that Israel, like any country, had to respond to the rocket fire from Hamas, which targeted cities, such as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

In taking the private route and siding with Israel amid Security Council debates, the U.S. has drawn accusations of hypocrisy when it comes to human rights. But U.S. officials decided they would take the hit if it meant the conflict could be shorter.

At the start, the person familiar with the situation said, Israel appeared on the verge of pushing forth with a ground invasion, a move that could have led to significantly more bloodshed and possibly a longer conflict. U.S. influence was important in preventing a ground operation, the person said.

The U.S. wants to avoid a repeat of 2014, when Hamas and Israel fought for around 50 days , killing more than 2,000 Palestinians and 70 Israelis. A 2012 fight between the two sides lasted eight days, leaving more than 160 Palestinians and at least six Israelis dead.

One complicating factor in trying to end the current conflict is that Hamas, in its discussions with parties trying to end the fighting, has been making demands related to Jerusalem, a contested city. The person familiar with the situation did not detail those demands but said Israel would never accept them.

Hamas is not the only armed group operating in the Gaza Strip. There are concerns that other militants may want to extend the latest fight, the person familiar with the situation said.

Israel’s operations drew heightened criticism in recent days after its armed forces leveled a building that housed several media offices, including that of The Associated Press. Israel – which warned people to evacuate the building about an hour before striking it – has said it has shared information with the United States showing that Hamas based some of its assets in that facility.

The person familiar with the situation confirmed that Israel has shared some classified intelligence with America about the building, but declined to characterize it other than to say it suggested the Hamas presence was significant, including involving operational activity. The United States has told Israel that it should share more information publicly about this intelligence.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy declined to offer immediate comment.

Hamas appears to have numerous longer-range rockets, suggesting it has beefed up its stockpile in recent years, the person said. But its weaponry still does not seem as sophisticated as that of some other groups in the region known to have relationships with Iran. Those groups often have more sophisticated weapons like precision-guided UAVs, for instance, the person said.

That suggests that Hamas is still not a top Iran proxy, and that Tehran and the armed group remain wary of each other. Hamas has Sunni Muslim roots and is heavily focused on Palestinian domestic politics. Iran, whose government is an avowed enemy of the United States, is a Shia Muslim-majority nation with interests and proxies across the region.

The United States is currently engaged in indirect nuclear talks with Iran. Some Republicans have called on Biden to abandon those talks due to the fighting between Israel and Hamas, but there’s no sign the U.S. is walking away from those discussions in Vienna.

View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
78K+
Followers
4K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Army#Israeli Government#Gaza Strip#Hamas#Israeli Officials#Palestinians#Israelis#Ap Photo#American#U N Security Council#The United Nations#The Associated Press#Israeli Embassy#Invasion#U S Officials#Palestinian Militants#Iran#Egyptian Officials#Jerusalem#Tehran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Army
Related
MilitarySentinel & Enterprise

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway. Israel has...
Worldaudacy.com

The Latest: US blocks UN statement on end to Gaza crisis

UNITED NATIONS — The United States has again blocked a proposed U.N. Security Council statement calling for an end to “the crisis related to Gaza” and the protection of civilians, especially children. Council diplomats said there was a 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) deadline Monday for countries to comment on...
WorldPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: UN officials trying to end conflict in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says the United States “has been working tirelessly through diplomatic channels” to try to end the conflict between Palestinians in Gaza and Israel, and is warning that the current cycle of violence will only put a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict further out of reach.
MilitaryKESQ

Israeli warplanes pound Hamas tunnels as conflict enters second week

Israeli warplanes launched a fresh round of massive airstrikes in Gaza on Monday as the most serious conflict in years entered a second week and international calls for a ceasefire mounted. Dozens of Israeli jets bombed more than nine miles of Hamas’ tunnel system in Gaza overnight and targeted nine...
Middle Eastbirminghamnews.net

Netanyahu claims Israel has international backing in Gaza conflict

GAZA, Palestinian territories - The death toll in Gaza and Israel since hostilities surged on Monday of last week, has now soared past 200. Fifty-nine of those were Palestinian children, and 2 of them Israeli children. Thirty-five Palestinian women have also died. As of Monday this week 208 people have...
Middle EastPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, Palestinian medics said. Despite the heavy death toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israel-Gaza conflict rages on despite U.S., regional diplomacy

GAZA/TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Israel pummeled Gaza with air strikes on Monday and Palestinian militants launched rockets at Israeli cities despite a flurry of U.S. and regional diplomacy that has so far failed to halt more than a week of deadly fighting. Israel’s missile attacks on the densely populated Palestinian enclave...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden approves $735M weapons sale to Israel: report

The Biden administration has approved $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons to be sold to Israel, The Washington Post reported on Monday. The reported sale, which Congress was officially notified of on May 5, has concerned some House Democrats who have pressed the administration to limit military support for the Israeli government in the face of its growing assault on Gaza.
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza City as conflict continues

Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City as the country’s prime minister suggested the war against Hamas would continue. Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes early on Monday in an attack that was heavier, on a wider...
MilitaryForward

Israeli-Gaza battle intensifies: Airstrikes kill dozens, destroy media building; Biden speaks to Netanyahu, Abbas

At least 182 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed over the last week of intense fighting between the Israeli military and militants in the Gaza Strip. The Gaza health ministry says the dead there include 52 children, and that there are about 1,2000 wounded from airstrikes and artillery fire. On the Israeli side, two children and a soldier were among the dead.
Middle EastPosted by
The New York Times

Conflict’s Second Week Begins With Heavy Israeli Strikes in Gaza

A building on fire in Gaza City, Gaza Strip following an overnight Israeli airstrike, May 16, 2021. (Hosam Salem/The New York Times) Israeli warplanes unleashed a fierce air bombardment on Gaza City before dawn Monday as Hamas militants in the coastal enclave continued to target towns in southern Israel with barrages of rockets, bringing the conflict into a second, grinding week of bloodshed and destruction.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

These Progressive Democrats Have Spoken Out Against Israel's Actions

President Joe Biden on Saturday confirmed his support for Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas rocket attacks during a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but also "voiced his concern" about violent scenes in the West Bank. In a phone call with the Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud...