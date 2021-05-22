Ban Gold-mining
Take Action to protect Virginia from the dangers of commercial gold-mining. You can help stop this year’s threat to the air, land, and drinking water of rural Buckingham and potentially millions of Commonwealth residents along the Virginia Gold-Pyrite Belt and downstream. Virginia’s weak regulations do not protect us. But thanks to community members and state allies, and especially Delegate Guzman, we got new legislation through the General Assembly in March 2021 to conduct a statewide, comprehensive study about the impacts of gold mining. The final bill can be read here.www.friendsofbuckinghamva.org